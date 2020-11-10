Jalen Smith Wins NWL's Big Stick Award

November 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Waterloo, Iowa - On Monday, the Northwoods League announced the 2020 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award winners which included Waterloo Bucks second baseman Jalen Smith. The annual award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2020 regular season.

A sophomore from the University of California, Davis and originally from Bakersfield, California, Smith led the entire NWL in hits with 53. Smith's name is littered across the Minnesota-Iowa Region statistical leaderboard, leading the pod in runs with 44, second in both batting average and on-base percentage with .390 and .494 marks respectively, tied for second in doubles with nine, and third in slugging percentage at .544. The infielder hit four home runs and drove in 27, while stealing 11 bases in 38 games for Waterloo. In September, Smith was named to the 2020 Postseason All-Star Team.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners from across the NWL will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. To be eligible for the award, a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. A player must have a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 10, 2020

Jalen Smith Wins NWL's Big Stick Award - Waterloo Bucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.