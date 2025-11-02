Jalen Philpot, Welcome to the Endzone in the #gcplayoffs!
Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from November 1, 2025
- The West Is Set: Riders to Play B.C. Lions in Western Final - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.