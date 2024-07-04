Jalen Martinez Provides Fireworks With Solo Shot in Loss to Burlington

CLINTON, Iowa - On Thursday night at NelsonCorp Field the Clinton LumberKings (3-1) lost 4-1 to the Burlington Bees (1-1) during the Independence Day celebrations.

Clinton LumberKings took an early lead in the fourth inning when Jalen Martinez homered, bringing in the first run of the game. Martinez's powerful hit over the left field wall electrified the home crowd and gave the LumberKings a 1-0 advantage.

However, the Bees responded in the fifth inning. Skyler Agnew advanced to third base on an error by Clinton's pitcher Sam George, eventually scoring an unearned run to tie the game. The Bees continued their momentum into the sixth inning when Keanu Spenser singled to center field, driving in Corey Boyette to give Burlington a 2-1 lead.

The Bees extended their lead in the eighth inning with a two-run homer from Skyler Agnew, who had an impressive game both at bat and in the field. Agnew's homer to right field brought in Spenser, solidifying Burlington's 4-1 lead and effectively sealing the game.

Bobby Helt earned the win for the Bees, pitching six innings, allowing just one run on five hits, and striking out eight. Jack Duncan provided solid relief, earning the save with three scoreless innings, striking out two and allowing only one hit.

For the LumberKings, Sam George took the loss despite a strong start, pitching five innings, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned), while striking out five. Relievers Jai Jensen and Jake Weissenberger combined for four innings, giving up two runs on two hits, with Jensen allowing a crucial two-run homer.

The LumberKings struggled offensively, managing just six hits throughout the game. Despite aggressive base running, with stolen bases from Clay Jacobs and Cougar Cooke, Clinton couldn't capitalize on their opportunities, leaving ten runners on base.

Defensive errors also hampered Clinton's efforts, with Sam George's error in the fifth inning proving costly. In contrast, the Bees' defense was sharp, committing only two errors but preventing the LumberKings from turning those mistakes into runs.

The LumberKings travel to Burlington on Friday for the first of six ballgames on the road in five days including a doubleheader against Illinois Valley. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can tune into the game on 100.3 WCCI-FM or on PLTV.

