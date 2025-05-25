Jalan McClendon Leading the Troops #HoustonRoughnecks #UFL #UFLonFOX
May 25, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Houston Roughnecks YouTube Video
#UFL #Football #Roughnecks
Check out the Houston Roughnecks Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 25, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Roughnecks Stories
- Preview: Roughnecks vs. Panthers
- Roughnecks Get Hyped for Saturday's "H-Town Proud" Showdown against the Michigan Panthers
- Roughnecks Win Streak Ends, Fall 33-25 to Stallions
- Perkins, Taumoepenu and Marsh Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Roughnecks Get First Home Game Win against Conference Foes, 21-20