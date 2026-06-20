Jake Maier Throws a Dime to the Corner for An Electric TD

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Jake Maier finds Ayden Eberhardt in the corner of the end zone to give the REDBLACKS their first touchdown of the game.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

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