Jaguars and Pacers Battle for the Paddle

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park in partnership with the Augusta University Jaguars and the University of South Carolina Aiken Pacers are excited to announce the return of the Battle on the River Rivalry Peach Belt Conference Baseball game slated for Tuesday, March 26th. Tickets go on-sale at 10am on Friday, February 23rd. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm.

"We are excited to continue the yearly tradition and partnership for the Battle of the Paddle," stated Augusta University Head Coach Chris Howell.* "This is a great opportunity for our players, and we are excited for the CSRA to be a part of this annual rivalry game."*

The Jaguars will be in the home third base dugout and the Pacers will be in the first base dugout. Individual tickets go on-sale Friday, February 23rd! To purchase fans will need to visit greenjacketsbaseball.com starting at 10am on February 23rd or visit the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Avenue). There will be NO phone orders.

"We are always looking forward to our annual River Rivalry game at SRP Park. It's a fantastic venue for baseball and allows fans from the CSRA to enjoy high level NCAA baseball," stated University of South Carolina Aiken Head Coach Michael Holder. *"Many of the players from both sides prepped at local high schools. So, come out and have a great time on Tuesday, March 26th in North Augusta!" *

Ticket Pricing for USC Aiken vs. Augusta University game:

WOW Club!: $17 + fee's

Suites: $12+ fee's per ticket

Lower Bowl Seating (General Admission): $12 + fee's

College Students with ID and Kids 4-12: $6 + fee's

Wear a High School or Little League Jersey/Kids 4-12: $5 + fee's

Kids 3 and under: Free (ticket given at gate)

Parking will be $5 at the Stadium Deck (located directly across from the SRP Park)

"We're excited to once again partner with the Jags and Pacers to host this annual Peach Belt Rivalry Game at SRP Park," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger.* "We invite the community to come out and pack the park for a FUN night of Division II Baseball on the river."*

The GreenJackets will open VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets season seat members, holders, sponsors & both USC Aiken and Augusta University alumni & booster clubs on Thursday, February 22nd. School alumni and booster members will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #4 in the Carolina League in attendance and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,195 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, the Spring Wing & Food Truck Festival, the Augusta Craft Beer Festival and more!

