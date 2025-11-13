Jackie Young Records Her First Career Triple-Double Twice: Milestones Week

Published on November 13, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Jackie Young didn't just get her first career triple-double this season... she got TWO.

July 29: 18 PTS | 11 REB | 11 AST August 27: 10 PTS | 11 REB | 10 AST

#WNBAMilestonesWeek







