Jackals Walk-Off Miners in Game One of Championship Series

The New Jersey Jackals began their quest for its first Can-Am League title, as they took on the reigning 2018 champions, Sussex County Miners, in the Can-Am League Championship at Yogi Berra Stadium on Tuesday night.

For New Jersey, RHP Brendan Butler took the ball in his second start of the postseason. Sussex County countered with right-hander Frank Duncan.

After trading zeroes for four and a half innings, the Jackals opened the scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning when 1B Issac Wenrich laced a double down the right field line to bring home 2B Nelson Ward from second, making it 1-0 New Jersey.

Sussex County evened the scoring at 1-1 when 1B Audy Ciriaco hit a solo home run to left field in the top of the seventh inning, thus ending Butler's 13.1 scoreless innings streak dating back to his last start playoff against Trois-Riveries.

In the top of the eighth inning, an error bY Santiago Chirino at shortstop allowed Miners SS Cito Culver to reach first. C Gavin Stupienski reached on an infield single, putting runners at first and second.

A fly out to left by CF Breland Almadova spelled the end for Butler's outing. Butler went 7.1 innings with four hits and one earned run allowed along with nine strikeouts.

Facing LF Jose Brizuela, Jackals RHP Dylan Brammer had to leave the game in 8th after taking a line drive off his right knee cap. During the play, Culver scored the go-ahead run, making it 2-1 Sussex County.

RHP Reece Karalus took over for the injured Brammer with runners on first and second base and induced an inning ending 6-4-3 double play.

In the eighth inning, LHP Jose Jose replaced Duncan for the Miners. Jackals LF Alfredo Marte evened up the scoring at 2-2 with an RBI single to right center field, scoring Chirino from second base.

Moorer started off the rally in the bottom of the 10th with a six-pitch walk. Chirino, also drew a base on balls and put runners on first and second with no one out. Following a pair of strikeouts by 1B/3B Conrad Gregor and LF Alfredo Marte, DH Richard Stock was intentionally walked to load up the bases. Center fielder David Harris then came to the plate and on the third pitch of his at-bat, Miners relief pitcher Ryan Newell uncorked a wild pitch and Moorer came home to score the winning run.

Moorer and Chirino each had 1-for-4 nights with a run scored while 2B Nelson Ward added a run and a pair of hits.

Karalus tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and earned his second win of the postseason. The righty allowed a hit and struck out four in the eight batters he faced. Karalus (2-0) has now fanned 17 batters and walked only one in the 9 1/3 innings he has pitched in the playoffs.

For Sussex County in the losing effort, Culver had a 2-for-3 night with a run scored.

Game two of the best-of-five series will take place on Wednesday night at Yogi Berra Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

