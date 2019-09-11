Can-Am League Game Recap

New Jersey 3, Sussex County 2 (10 Innings) - Box Score (New Jersey leads series, 1-0)

Right fielder Demetrius Moorer scored the game winning run on a wild pitch in the 10th inning as New Jersey defeated Sussex County, 3-2, in game one of the Can-Am League Championship Series.

Moorer started off the rally in the bottom of the 10th with a six-pitch walk. The next batter, SS Santiago Chirino, also drew a base on balls and put runners on first and second with no one out. Following a pair of strikeouts by 1B/3B Conrad Gregor and LF Alfredo Marte, DH Richard Stock was intentionally walked to load up the bases. Center fielder David Harris then came to the plate and on the third pitch of his at-bat, Miners relief pitcher Ryan Newell uncorked a wild pitch and Moorer came home to score the winning run.

Moorer and Chirino each had 1-for-4 nights with a run scored while 2B Nelson Ward added a run and a pair of hits.

Jackals pitcher Reece Karalus tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and earned his second win of the postseason. The righty allowed a hit and struck out four in the eight batters he faced. Karalus (2-0) has now fanned 17 batters and walked only one in the 9 1/3 innings he has pitched in the playoffs.

For Sussex County in the losing effort, SS Cito Culver had a 2-for-3 night with a run scored.

Game two of the best-of-five series will take place on Wednesday night at Yogi Berra Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

