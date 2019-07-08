Jackals OF Alfredo Marte Earns Back-To-Back Batter of the Week Honors

July 8, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Thornhill, Ontario - New Jersey Jackals OF Alfredo Marte is the Can-Am League's Batter of the Week for the week of July 1-7, as selected by PointStreak, the league's official statistician. It is the second consecutive week in which Marte has earned the honor, and the third week in a row in which a Jackals hitter has been selected.

In eight games, Marte went 13-for-30 (.433) with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI as the Jackals went 5-3. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had multiple hits in five of the eight games. In Wednesday's 12-8 win over Quebec, Marte had a pair of home runs and four RBI, while he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Friday's 8-5 victory over Rockland.

Currently, Marte leads the league with 10 homers, 46 RBI, 18 doubles and 106 total bases, is tied for the league lead with 41 runs scored and is fifth with a .328 average.

Marte is in his first season with the Jackals and his 14th season as a professional, having played in the Arizona, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore and Philadelphia organizations. He spent parts of three seasons in the majors, appearing in 71 games with the Angels (2013-14) and the Diamondbacks (2015).

Can-Am League Batters of the Week

May 20-26: 2B Trey Hair, Sussex County

May 27-June 2: 2B Ryne Birk, Rockland

June 3-9: 1B/C Joe Deluca, Trois-Rivieres

June 10-16: OF Steve Brown, Ottawa

June 17-23: 3B/SS Emilio Guerrero, New Jersey

June 24-30: OF Alfredo Marte, New Jersey

July 1-7: OF Alfredo Marte, New Jersey

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.