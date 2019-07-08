NJ Jackals' Alfredo Marte & Sussex County Miners Frank Duncan Win Can-Am League Batter and Pitcher of the Week Honors

July 8, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Thornhill, Ontario - New Jersey Jackals OF Alfredo Marte and Sussex County Miners RHP Frank Duncan are the Can-Am League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the week of July 1-7, as selected by PointStreak, the league's official statistician.

In eight games, Marte went 13-for-30 (.433) with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI as the Jackals went 5-3. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had multiple hits in five of the eight games. In Wednesday's 12-8 win over Quebec, Marte had a pair of home runs and four RBI, while he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Friday's 8-5 victory over Rockland.

Currently, Marte leads the league with 10 homers, 46 RBI, 18 doubles and 106 total bases, is tied for the league lead with 41 runs scored and is fifth with a .328 average. It is the second consecutive week in which he has earned the honor, and the third week in a row in which a Jackals hitter has been selected.

Marte is in his first season with the Jackals and his 14th season as a professional, having played in the Arizona, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore and Philadelphia organizations. He spent parts of three seasons in the majors, appearing in 71 games with the Angels (2013-14) and the Diamondbacks (2015).

Duncan had two excellent outings for the first-place Miners this week, beginning with a seven-inning one-hitter of the Empire League Grays on Tuesday, in which he fanned 11 and did not allow a hit until the game's next-to-last batter. He improved his record to 5-2 Sunday against Quebec, allowing two runs on three hits in eight innings of work, striking out six.

The San Francisco native, who also pitched a no-hitter June 13 against New Jersey, leads the league with three complete games and 65.2 innings pitched to go along with a 2.74 ERA (third in the league) and 58 strikeouts (tied for third).

Duncan is in his first campaign in independent baseball after having spent the previous five seasons in the Pittsburgh, Arizona, Colorado and L.A. Dodgers organizations, reaching as high as Triple-A. It is the second time Duncan has been named Pitcher of the Week, also earning the honors for the week of June 10-16.

