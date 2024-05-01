Jackalopes to Reduce Ticket Prices, Adding New Discounts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado - The Grand Junction Jackalopes and its new owner, Mike Tollin, today announced the club is slashing ticket prices by an average of 25% and adding new discount policies.

The club also announced that single game tickets would go on sale today and can be purchased exclusively online at gjjackalopes.com.

"One of my highest priorities when I acquired the Jackalopes was to provide affordable, family-based entertainment for the Grand Junction community," said Jackalopes owner Mike Tollin. "By lowering ticket prices, we're taking our first step toward demonstrating that commitment."'

This ticket price reduction applies to all ticketing options in all sections, including season tickets, 10-game packs, and single-game tickets. Season ticket prices are now:

$550 -> $410 Red Rock Diamond Club (SEC E-H)

$450 -> $370 Home Plate Club (SEC I-L)

$395 -> $320 Reserved (SEC A-D & M-S)

Single-game ticket prices now start at:

$17 -> $13 Red Rock Diamond Club (SEC E-H)

$15 -> $11 Home Plate Club (SEC I-L)

$11 -> $9 Reserved (SEC A-D & M-S)

Book your family, friends and business group outings with special discounted tickets up to $4 off depending on the size of your party.

In addition to the overall price reduction, the team is adding additional discounts for:

-Kids: Children ages 4-12 receive a $4 ticket for games Monday-Thursday

-Seniors: Fans 55 and older receive $3 off a regularly priced ticket

-Families: Families of four or more receive $2 off each ticket

-Local Heroes: Retired and active military veterans, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, doctors, nurses, dispatchers, teachers, and all other local heroes receive $3 off a regularly priced ticket.

"We are excited to introduce our new Local Heroes Discount." Jackalopes President Mick Ritter said. "These heroes are the backbone of our community, and this is a small way for us to say thank you."

The club will soon release a unique and exciting promotional and entertainment schedule and a reimagined concessions menu.

