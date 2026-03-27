"Jack Denton Wheels Away in Celebration!"

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







First-half goals from Jack Denton, Luis Gil, and Neco Brett propelled Spokane Velocity FC to a 3-1 victory over the New York Cosmos.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 27, 2026

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