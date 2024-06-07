Jägermeister Cup Play Continues at CHI Memorial Stadium, Red Wolves Face Forward Madison

This Saturday, June 8th the Chattanooga Red Wolves will host for the second time this week at CHI Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. and will take on Forward Madison FC in a Jägermeister Cup match. Saturday's game will mark Chattanooga's third match in seven days and will be the first time of the season that these two teams compete this season; the Red Wolves will travel to Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, August 10th in another Cup match and will host the Flamingos in regular season competition on Saturday, September 7th. The last time the teams compete will be on Saturday, October 12th in Madison, Wisconsin for the final regular season matchup.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves last competed on Wednesday, June 5th against Union Omaha in an intense and physical match. Union Omaha would be the first to strike in the 15th minute of the game, with a goal scored by Union Omaha's Dolabella. However, the Red Wolves would not allow this lead to last long, and the Red Wolves defender, Declan Waters found the back of the net just two minutes later to even the score 1-1. The remainder of the first half proved to be a defensive battle with both sides looking to take the lead. Union Omaha secured their second goal in the 28th minute of the game off of a corner kick to take the lead. They secured their third goal, and had a powerful shot on frame shortly after, however, TJ Bush made a diving save to maintain the 3-1 score going into halftime.

The second half was an equally physical battle between both sides, with a total of 13 yellow cards issued by the end of the match. Toward the end of regulation, Chattanooga's Chevone Marsh secured a goal, cutting Omaha's lead to just one goal. As the match headed into ten minutes of stoppage time, both sides were filled with high energy and emotion. The Owls managed to secure their fourth and fifth goal in the 93rd and 97th minute, resulting in the match's final 5-2 score.

Forward Madison FC last competed on Saturday, June 1st against Lexington SC. Madison was able to secure their fifth win in a row, which is the team's longest winning streak. Forward Madison struck first with Christian Chaney finding the net in just the fourth minute with an assist from his teammate, Derek Gebhard. Madison extended their lead just moments later with a goal scored by midfielder Aiden Mesias. Madison was not letting up and in the 20th minute of the match they managed to secure their third goal, by interpreting a Lexington passing sequence to give them a 3-0 lead. The first half would end with Madison in the lead 3-0.

As the second half went underway, Madison focused on the defensive side of things, comfortable with their 3-0 lead; however, in the 56th minute Lexington was awarded a penalty kick resulting in Lexington's Khalid Balogun managing to get his team on the board making the score 3-1. The tempo slowed down the remainder of the game, but Forward Madison struck again in the eight minutes of stoppage time and allowed the team to take the 4-1 win over Lexington, extending their winning streak.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will head on the road on Friday, June 14th to compete against Charlotte Independence. With still lacking multiple players due to injury, the Red Wolves continue to look at Chevone Marsh and Mayele Malango for their offensive strength. The Red Wolves will return home on June 22nd to compete against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

INJURIES FORCE INCREASED SCORING DEPTH

As the Red Wolves' roster looks to recover from a bout of injuries that have seen the absence of six key players including leading scorer Ropapa Mensah and Lucas Coutinho, the squad is searching for offensive opportunities and a "next man up" mentality from the remaining healthy players.

Chevone Marsh and Mayele Malango appear to have found their offensive stride with each collecting at least one goal in the last three matches; Marsh scored most recently against Union Omaha (6/5) and a brace against Greenville Triumph SC (6/2) while Malango had a brace at home against Lexington SC on May 25th and a goal against the June 2nd match at Greenville as well.

Declan Watters found the back of the net in the match against Union Omaha for his first professional and USL League One goal of the season.

MARSH NAMED LEAGUE ONE PLAYER OF THE WEEK, WATTERS PICKS UP FIRST NOMINATION

Chevone Marsh's performance in Week 10 of the USL League One regular season earned him Player of the Week honors after scoring three goals and one assist in two matches between June 2nd against Greenville and June 5th against Union Omaha.

"Chevone is a top person, top player and has ramped up his form in recent weeks," Chattanooga Head Coach Scott Mackenzie said. "He has been a bright spark for us in a difficult patch which is important to our group. He is definitely someone we are looking to get more from in the coming weeks and months. This is a well-deserved award!"

Declan Watters earned his first nomination to the league's weekly honors as well.

