Fuego FC Academy Announces Technical Staff for the 2024 Season

June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FRESNO, CA - Fuego FC Academy is excited to announce the appointment of the technical staff for the upcoming 2024 season. Leading the academy this season will be Head Coach Santiago Aguilera, supported by Goalkeeper Coach Rodolfo Aguirre, with administrative oversight providedTeam Administrator and Assistant Coach Greg Morris.

Head Coach Santiago Aguilera brings a wealth of experience and a fresh vision to Fuego FC Academy. His dedication to player development and tactical expertise is expected to significantly elevate the academy's performance this season. Aguilera has an extensive coaching background, most recently coaching at Clovis High School Varsity, California Odyssey, and serving as an assistant coach at Fresno City College.

Notably, Santiago also has impressive playing experience. He represented the U.S. in Mexico for soccer and received an award from the Vice President of Mexico in 1998. From 2000 to 2004, he played professional soccer in the A-League for the California Jaguars. Additionally, he played in the PDL for Fresno Fuego in 2007 and 2010.

Joining him is Assistant and Goalkeeper Coach Rodolfo Aguirre. Aguirre, originally from Irapuato, Guanajuato, has been on the technical side for over 20 years throughout California and Mexico. Most recently, he was promoted to Associate Youth Director for California Odyssey Soccer Club. He will be the Academy Goalkeeper Coach. His passion for the game and commitment to nurturing young talent will be invaluable assets to the coaching team. Rodolfo's collaborative approach and strategic insights will be crucial in shaping the academy's training programs.

Team Administrator and Assistant Coach Greg Morris will oversee the operational aspects of the academy, ensuring smooth coordination and effective management of activities. Coach Morris has an impressive coaching career spanning over three decades, dedicated to player identification and development. He began his journey in grassroots leagues across Fresno, including 13 years with California Odyssey and 4 years at Buchanan High School. He has also assisted with Odyssey U.S. Development Academy teams and Central Valley Fuego tryouts. Drawing from his playing experience in the San Joaquin Premier League, Coach Morris brings a seasoned perspective to all facets of the game. His dedication to the sport extends beyond the field as he remains committed to identifying and nurturing future Fuego players.

The Fuego FC Academy recently announced their 2024 season schedule, kicking off with their first match on May 25th. Their second match will be an away match scheduled for June 8th, followed by a highly anticipated home match on June 23rd against Ventura County Fusion FC.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to follow the academy on social media for the latest match updates, player announcements, and more exciting news throughout the season.

Stay tuned for the full team roster, which will be announced soon. Fuego FC Academy is committed to a thrilling and competitive season ahead, with the new technical staff poised to lead the team to new heights.

