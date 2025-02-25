Izabella Rapacz Named Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week

February 25, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury opposite hitter Izabella Rapacz

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Columbus Fury opposite hitter Izabella Rapacz has been named the Week 7 Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports, as announced by the League office on Tuesday. She becomes the third Fury player in franchise history to earn the honor and the first of the 2025 season.

Rapacz played in all 12 sets over the Fury's three matches in Week 7. She led the team in points in all three outings and in kills versus Vegas (Feb. 17) and Atlanta (Feb. 23). Rapacz recorded a season-high .389 hitting percentage in the victory against Atlanta and her 19 kills against Vegas are the second-most in a game this season for the Fury.

This is Rapacz's first career PVF Player of the Week honor. She is the third player in Fury history to receive the League's weekly award, following former Fury players Reagan Cooper and Asjia O'Neal.

As part of this recognition, Rapacz will receive a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in white mother-of-pearl. The award is part of PVF's recently announced partnership with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

Rapacz and the Fury will return to action this Saturday, March 1st when they travel to San Diego to take on the Mojo at 9:05 p.m. ET. The match can be viewed on PVF's YouTube channel.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week Presented By Franklin Sports

Date Player Pos. Team

February 25 Izabella Rapacz OPP Columbus Fury

February 18 Leah Edmond OH Atlanta Vibe

February 11 Natalie Foster MB Orlando Valkyries

February 4 Erika Pritchard OH Grand Rapids Rise

January 28 Carli Snyder OH Grand Rapids Rise

January 21 Alisha Childress S Vegas Thrill

January 14 Leketor Member-Meneh OH Indy Ignite

