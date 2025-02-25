Game Preview: Grand Rapids Rise at San Diego Mojo: February 27, 2025

February 25, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Game 12: Grand Rapids Rise (4-7) at San Diego Mojo (3-8)

The San Diego Mojo and Grand Rapids Rise will meet for the second time this season and first time at Viejas Arena with the squads square off at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. Grand Rapids won the previous matchup, sweeping San Diego at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Mojo lead the all-time series 3-2 with a 2-0 mark at home.

Three of the Mojo's next four matches will be against Grand Rapids, starting with Thursday's game at Viejas Arena followed by home-and-home matchups in Grand Rapids on March 5 and in San Diego on March 9.

Thursday's match marks the second game of a season-long three-match homestand for the Mojo.

Former Mojo players Ali Bastianelli and August Raskie will return to the Mojo as members of the Rise for the first time this season.

Mojo Promotions and Giveaways

This weekend is Mojo Madness Weekend and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free San Diego Mojo basketball jersey. Fans who purchase their game ticket HERE will also receive up to $15 worth of Mojo Bucks to use on concessions during the game.

Tune-In

The game is Volleyball World's Match of the Week and will stream live on VBTV.

Tanner Collins (play-by-play) and Lori Thomas (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

San Diego enters the week looking to snap a six-match skid after falling to first-place Omaha in four sets last Thursday at Viejas Arena, 25-22, 20-25, 16-25, 27-29. Four Mojo players registered double-doubles in the matchup, led by outside hitter Kendra Dahlke who had 16 kills and 12 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Also posting double-doubles were setter DaYeong Lee (43 assists, 14 digs), outside hitter Jenaisya Moore (12 kills, 11 digs) and opposite Lauren Page (11 kills, 12 digs). It was Lee's sixth double-double of the year, the second for Moore and the first for Page.

Libero Shara Venegas had a match-high 23 digs, equaling her best mark with the Mojo and tying her mark for the second-most in San Diego history, a feat she accomplished twice in 2024. The previous two times also occurred at home against Omaha.

Dahlke has been one of the top players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking second in kills per set (3.95) and fifth in points per set (4.27). Lee is sixth in the PVF in total assists with 393 total assists on the year and in assists per set averaging 10.08 per frame.

Stone remains one of the most formidable middle blockers in the league, ranking seventh with 0.53 blocks per set, while her 21 total digs are tied for eighth. Page has been a standout performer for the Mojo, totaling 11 blocks and 0.48 blocks per set, highlighted by a pair of four-block games against Indy. Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 4.06 digs per set, the second-best mark in the PVF, with 147 total digs on the season that rank fourth in the league.

Grand Rapids Rise Outlook

The Rise arrive in San Diego riding a four-match losing streak. Last time out, Grand Rapids fell in five sets at home to the Columbus Fury. Rookie middle blocker Raven Colvin had career bests in points (15), kills (11), blocks (3), and digs (2) in the loss. Grand Rapids recorded seven aces, matching the franchise record set in the season opener against the Vegas Thrill on Jan. 10. Outside sitter Carli Snyder led the charge with four aces, setting a new Rise record for most in a single match. Erika Pritchard matched her season-high with a match-high 21 kills.

The Rise had three players compete in Saturday's inaugural PVF All-Star Match with Snyder starting for the victorious Team Shondell and middle blocker Marin Grote starting for Team Collier, a side that also featured Raskie.

Raskie currently ranks third in the PVF in hitting percentage (.379), fifth in kill percentage (.425) and seventh in assists per set (9.79) while her 411 total assists are the fourth-most in the league. Snyder has tallied 14 service aces this season (0.33/set) the third-best mark in the PVF. Grote is fifth in the PVF in blocks per set (0.65) and sixth in total blocks (22) and ranks seventh in hitting percentage (.327). Bastianelli is second in the league with 33 blocks and 0.92 blocks per set.

