Ivashkin Scores OT Winner in 5-4 Victory over Carolina

BINGHAMTON - Nikita Ivashkin scored the overtime winner in a 5-4 victory over the Carolina Thunderbirds on Sunday afternoon to pick up the series win.

Binghamton opened the scoring just 6:01 into the game as Cam Yarwood slid home his sixth of the season to give the Black Bears a 1-0 lead. Tyler Piekarski and Tyson Kirkby collected the assists.

Geno DeAngelo set up Nikita Ivashkin at the top of the crease and he tapped in his 54th of the year to give the Black Bears a 2-0 lead. Ivashkin's goal came at 7:25 of the opening period with the lone assist going to DeAngelo.

Carolina answered back with two goals to tie the game. Viktor Grebennikov took a shot from the left point that deflected by goaltender Owen Liskiewicz to get the Thunderbirds on the board. The goal was his sixth of the year from Chase DiBari and Jacob Schnapp at 14:16 of the first period.

Gus Ford tied the game at two as he sent a shot into the net from the hash marks of the offensive zone. Jacob Schnapp collected the lone assist on Ford's goal at 15:14 and the game was tied 2-2 heading into the intermission.

The Black Bears took another lead in the second period as Tyler Gjurich scored on the power play. Gjurich's original shot was denied, but he put in the rebound for his 45th of the year. The goal came at 5:18 of the second period with assists from Cam Yarwood and Emil Strom and Binghamton took a one-goal lead into the third.

Mo Levac set up Cam Yarwood and he blasted a one timer by the left leg pad of goaltender Brandon Brown to give the Black Bears a 4-2 lead. The goal came just 56 seconds in the third period with the lone assist from Levac.

Carolina scored back-to-back goals again to tie the game. Chase DiBari scored at 8:43 and Cody Oakes tied the game at 9:09 of the third period to eventually force overtime.

In overtime, Mo Levac made a great move and Nikita Ivashkin tapped in the game-winning goal for the 5-4 win. Owen Liskiewicz stopped 45 shots in the win.

