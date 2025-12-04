It's McKenzie Weinert's World, We're Just Living in It: Gainbridge Super League Goal of the Month
Published on December 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 4, 2025
- Carolina Ascent Return Home to Take on Brooklyn FC - Carolina Ascent FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative - Lexington Sporting Club
- Tampa Bay Sun FC to Host the Club's First Teddy Bear Toss - Tampa Bay Sun FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative
- Hannah Sharts to Remain in Lexington Through 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League Season
- LSC Women Draw Against Tampa Bay, Break League Record for Consecutive Matches Unbeaten
- Lexington Sporting Club to Host First-Ever Teddy Bear Toss Benefiting Golisano Children's at UK
- Lexington Women Tie League Record For Longest Unbeaten Streak With 2-0 Over Brooklyn