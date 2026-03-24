"It's Gonna be a Dog Fight"

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders YouTube Video







Battlehawks vet Travis Feeney isn't mincing words about this Saturday's DC vs St. Louis matchup.







United Football League Stories from March 24, 2026

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