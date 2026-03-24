UFL DC Defenders

"It's Gonna be a Dog Fight"

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


Battlehawks vet Travis Feeney isn't mincing words about this Saturday's DC vs St. Louis matchup.

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United Football League Stories from March 24, 2026


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