CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

It's a Scoop and Score for Jay Person!: CFL

August 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


The Winnipeg Blue Bombers force a fumble on Toronto QB Nick Arbuckle and return it for a 28 yard TD.

Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from August 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central