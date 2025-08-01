It's a Scoop and Score for Jay Person!: CFL

August 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers force a fumble on Toronto QB Nick Arbuckle and return it for a 28 yard TD.







