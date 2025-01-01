Israeli Defender Michael Chilaka Returns to Forward Madison FC for 2025 Season

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is excited to announce the return of defender, Michael Chilaka, to the squad for the 2025 Season, pending league and federation approval. After a standout year in his first season with the Mingos in 2024, Chilaka is poised to build off of that successful campaign and bolster the Forward backline in 2025.

Chilaka played a pivotal role in Forward Madison's defense in 2024, starting in 15 of his 19 appearances. With 43 clearances and six blocks, Chilaka made his presence felt in the backline. His consistency in the lineup fostered one of the strongest defenses in the league and contributed to a league-high, 11 clean sheets.

Chilaka proved himself to be a key figure on both ends of the pitch with a passing accuracy of 89.9%, accentuating his ability to move the ball efficiently and build out from the back. He also contributed one goal to the team tally this season.

"I'm so happy to be back in Madison for another year," said Chilaka. "I'm hungrier than ever and can't wait to make the fans happy this season! All glory to God and let's go, Mingos!"

Michael's early professional career began in Israel where he played for Maccabi Kabilio Jaffa of Liga Alef, Israel's third division, in 2018. That same year, Chilaka was sold to Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel's first division where he made 30 appearances for their U-19 team. During his time at MTA, he was loaned to both Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam and Hapoel Umm al-Fahm F.C. in Israel's second tier of the sport. When his contract with MTA expired in 2023, Chilaka took his career international, signing with San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship. After one season with the Loyal, Chilaka was signed by Forward Madison FC.

