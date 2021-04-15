Isotopes Unveil 2021 Promotional Schedule

The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced the highly-anticipated 2021 promotional schedule for the club's upcoming 2021 season. The campaign is jam-packed with 12 Fireworks shows including a July 4 Fireworks Extravaganza, six Mariachis games and other theme nights. There will also be 20 giveaways, including bobbleheads, hats, beer steins and replica jerseys, just to name a few.

The Isotopes launch the 60-game home-slate of the 2021 season with Opening Night, presented by Gonstead Physical Medicine, on Thursday, May 6. Opening Night will also feature the first of six Mariachis de Nuevo México contests held this season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Opening Night will mark 617 days since an Isotopes game was played in Albuquerque (Aug. 29, 2019).

The Isotopes are once again home on July 4, featuring the biggest post-game Fireworks Extravaganza of the season, presented by Enterprise Bank & Trust.

The Mariachis series, presented by Modelo Especial, continues on June 5, featuring a post-game Fireworks show presented by Modelo Especial. The Mariachis will return on July 3, also featuring post-game Fireworks, presented by Rio Grande Credit Union. The first 2,000 fans 16 and older to enter the ballpark for the fourth Mariachis contest of 2021 on Aug. 1 will receive an Adult Mariachis Jersey, courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station. Another post-game Fireworks show, presented by US Bank will accompany the fifth Mariachis game of the season on Aug. 28. Wrapping up the 2021 Mariachis schedule will be on the final home game of season, Sept. 14, and feature a one-of-a-kind Musical Mariachi Bobblehead for the first 3,000 fans, courtesy of Pepsi. This game will also be Taco Tuesday, featuring Taco specials throughout the ballpark.

For the third time in team history, the Isotopes will once again become the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers for one night only on July 31, presented by Blake's Lotaburger and featuring post-game Fireworks. The Isotopes will also rebrand as the Dukes on August 7 for Dukes Retro Night, which will feature a post-game Fireworks show presented by New Mexico Mutual.

August 6 will be Kindness Night- at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. The day will be a tribute to the motto of the late community beacon Jennifer Riordan, who tragically lost her life aboard an airplane in 2018. Jennifer reminded everyone, "Always remember to be kind, loving, caring and sharing." The first 3,000 fans will receive a Kindness Hat, courtesy of The Jennifer Riordan Foundation.

Other highlights of the promotional schedule include a Face Mask giveaway on May 21 (courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union), Pride Night on June 3 featuring an Isotopes Pride Flag, two Youth Jersey Giveaways (June 25 presented by PULLTOGETHER.ORG and July 18 presented by Lovelace Health System), Beer Steins (courtesy of Miller Lite) on July 16 and Orbit Bobbleheads (courtesy of Eastern New Mexico University & the City of Portales) on Sept. 10.

The promotional schedule is subject to change due to any impact of COVID-19 on the Isotopes schedule. Additionally, all Fireworks shows are weather-permitting.

Tickets for individual Isotopes games will be sold on a month-by-month basis so that the organization can adjust to potentially changing protocols and seating capacity allowances. Tickets for the 12 games scheduled for May are slated to go on sale to the general public on April 28. More information regarding ticket availability will be announced soon.

May 6 Opening Night presented by Gonstead Physical Medicine/Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico presented by Modelo Especial

May 8 Fireworks presented by New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center

May 20 Magazines courtesy of Albuquerque the Magazine

May 21 Face Masks courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union (first 3,000 fans)

May 22 Fireworks presented by Melloy Los Lunas

May 23 Collapsible Dog Bowls courtesy of LoPour & Associates DDS (first 2,500 fans)

June 3 Pride Night/Flags (first 3,000 fans)

June 4 Camo Hats courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)

June 5 Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico presented by Modelo Especial/Fireworks presented by Modelo Especial

June 6 Insulated Lunch Bags courtesy of Smith's (first 3,000 fans)

June 25 Youth Quidditch Jerseys courtesy of PULLTOGETHER.ORG (first 2,000 fans 15 & younger)

June 26 Fireworks presented by Tecate Light

July 2 Vests courtesy of Pepsi (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

July 3 Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico presented by Modelo Especial/Fireworks presented by Rio Grande Credit Union

July 4 Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Enterprise Bank & Trust

July 16 Beer Steins courtesy of Miller Lite (first 2,000 fans 21 & older)

July 17 Fireworks presented by Power Ford

July 18 Youth Jerseys courtesy of Lovelace Health System (first 2,000 fans 15 & younger)

July 30 Raglan T-shirts courtesy of Tecate Light (first 2,000 fans 21 & older)

July 31 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night presented by Blake's Lotaburger/Fireworks presented by Blake's Lotaburger

Aug. 1 Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico presented by Modelo Especial/Adult Jerseys courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

Aug. 6 Kindness Night/Hats Courtesy of The Jennifer Riordan Foundation (first 3,000 fans)

Aug. 7 Dukes Retro Night/Fireworks presented by New Mexico Mutual

Aug. 8 Scarves courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine (first 2,000 fans)

Aug. 27 Windbreakers courtesy of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, Injury Lawyers (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

Aug. 28 Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico presented by Modelo Especial/Fireworks presented by US Bank

Aug. 29 Stadium Replicas courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union (first 3,000 fans)

Sept. 10 Fireworks presented by Eastern New Mexico University & the City of Portales/Orbit Bobbleheads courtesy of Eastern New Mexico University & the City of Portales (first 2,700 fans)

Sept. 11 Fireworks presented by AARP/Hats courtesy of AARP (first 3,000 fans)

Sept. 12 Fan Appreciation presented by Floor & Decor/Short Sleeve Hoodies courtesy of Modelo Especial

(first 2,000 fans 21 & older)

Sept. 14 Mariachis presented by Modelo Especial/Taco Tuesday/Musical Mariachi Bobbleheads courtesy of Pepsi

(first 3,000 fans)

