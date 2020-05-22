Isotopes "Stadium Memories" Series to Air on TV, Radio and Facebook Live

Even though games throughout all of Minor League Baseball are on hold at the moment, fans get still get their fix of Isotopes games through numerous mediums with the "Stadium Memories" series. Nearly every day of the week, memorable Isotopes games will be broadcast either on television, social media or over the radio airwaves.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, fans can tune in to Facebook Live (facebook.com/abqtopes) at 6:00 PM for re-broadcasts of Isotopes classics. Fans can interact with each other in the comments section and select games are hosted live by Isotopes play by play announcer, Josh Suchon.

Isotopes fans without access to Facebook need not worry, as games will air on television every Wednesday and Friday from 7 PM - 9 PM on Comcast Public Access SD Channel 27 and HD Channel 929.

The sounds of summer will also hit the radio waves on KNML 95.9 FM and 610 AM The Sports Animal on the weekends from 1 PM - 3 PM. A bonus radio game will air this Monday for Memorial Day.

Fans can be updated on which games will be airing by heading to the Isotopes social media pages at facebook.com/abqtopes or twitter.com/abqtopes.

Upcoming schedule:

TV (Comcast Public Access SD Channel 27 and HD Channel 929)

Friday, May 22, 7-9 pm - Trevor Story returns on a rehab assignment and Barry Enright flirts with a perfect game.

Radio (95.9 FM and 610 AM The Sports Animal

Saturday, May 23, 1-3 PM - El Paso at Mariachis, Chi Chi Gonzalez shuts down a tough lineup and Yonathan Daza leads an explosive Mariachis offense. (Originally played on May 18, 2019)

Sunday, May 24, 1-3 PM - Isotopes at Las Vegas, Peter Lambert fires seven scoreless innings and the Isotopes hang on for an extra-innings victory. (Originally played on May 24, 2019)

Monday, May 25, 1-3 PM - Memorial Day from 2018 in Sacramento, Sam Howard comes off the injured list to stymie Hunter Pence, Joe Panic and the River Cats lineup. (Originally played on May 28, 2018)

Facebook Live (facebook.com/abqtopes)

Tuesday, May 26, 6 PM - Mike Tauchman's late grand slam is the difference in a crazy slugfest against El Paso (Originally played on May 6, 2018)

Thursday, May 28, 6 PM - Matt Kemp homers on rehab assignment and Topes pull out a wild game against Oklahoma City (Originally played May 28, 2012)

