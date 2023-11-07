Isotopes, Mariachis Named MiLB's 2023 Copa de la Diversión Campeón

At the annual Minor League Baseball Fall Meetings award ceremony, the Albuquerque Isotopes/Mariachis de Nuevo México were named the 2023 Copa de la Diversión Campeón, presented by Nationwide, the team's third time winning the award.

Albuquerque was previously named the Copa de la Diversión Campeón in 2018 and 2019, the first two years of MiLB's Copa de le Diversión initiative.

"We are extremely grateful to win the Copa de La Diversión award once again," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "It has always been important for us to engage and embrace the Albuquerque and New Mexico communities in the most authentic ways possible, whether that's through our Lowrider Night, Cinco de Mayo celebrations or bringing in traditional food, dancers and music performers. Thank you to all the fans and the Isotopes staff for making each Mariachis Night special."

About Copa de la Diversión: Starting in 2018, Copa de la Diversión is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball team's local U.S. Hispanic communities.

