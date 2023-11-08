Isotopes Announce Start Times for 2024 Home Schedule
November 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced game times for all 75 home contests for the 2024 season, including 11 day contests, six Sunday matinee games and all holiday contests.
Home Opener on Friday, March 29 vs. El Paso is set for 6:35 pm
11 day games, including seven on Sundays and five mid-week games under the sun
Easter Sunday contest on March 31 slated for 1:35 pm vs. El Paso
Cinco de Mayo game set for Sunday at 5:05 pm vs. Round Rock
Father's Day scheduled for Sunday, June 16 at 6:05 pm vs. El Paso
Labor Day Weekend vs. Reno: Friday, Aug. 30, 6:35 pm; Saturday, Aug. 31, 6:35 pm; and Sunday, Sept. 1, 1:35 pm
Home Finale vs. Las Vegas set for 1:35 pm Sunday, Sept. 15
The 2024 promotional schedule will be released in mid-February while individual game tickets will go on sale in March. Season Tickets, Flex and Combo Plans and individual games Suite rentals are the only way to guarantee that fans have a seat for all the exciting action - information regarding ticket sales and hospitality and group options is available at abqisotopes.com or by calling the Isotopes Administrative Offices at (505) 924-2255.
