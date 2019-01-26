Isotopes 17th Annual Job Fair a Great Success

For the 17th year in a row, the Albuquerque Isotopes are humbled by the phenomenal turnout for the club's annual Job Fair. Applicants began arriving at Isotopes Park hours before the event's 9 a.m. start time. Almost 1,000 job seekers were interviewed for various positions at Isotopes Park, as the Isotopes and Spectra Food Services and Hospitality searched for seasonal, game-day employees for the upcoming season.

"It's always a fantastic experience to see so many people interested in working for the Isotopes and becoming part of our game-day experience," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "Our game-day staff really is the frontline of our organization when it comes to interacting with fans and keeping Isotopes Park the great, family-friendly venue it has been since our first year in Albuquerque in 2003."

Individuals interested in working for the Isotopes who were unable to attend the Job Fair can still apply for positions at the Isotopes Administrative Offices, located on the second floor of Isotopes Park, or online at ABQIsotopes.com.

The Isotopes open up the 2019 season with an exhibition game with the Colorado Rockies on Monday, March 25 at Isotopes Park. Exhibition game tickets go on sale this Friday, February 1 at 10 a.m. at the Isotopes Park Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Albuquerque then opens the regular season with a five-game homestand beginning on April 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Salt Lake Bees at Isotopes Park. Isotopes individual game tickets for the 2019 regular season games go on sale Friday, March 1 at the Isotopes Park Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

