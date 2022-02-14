Islanders-Longhorns Next Week at Whataburger Field

February 14, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders play host to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns Tuesday, February 22 and Wednesday, February 23 at Whataburger Field.

Tuesday's opener begins at 6:35 PM with first pitch for the Wednesday tilt slated for 4:05 PM.

Series passes are $30 and single-game tickets start at $18. Youth, seniors, and military are eligible for a $2 discount. TAMUCC students are admitted free of charge by presenting a valid Islanders student ID.

Price at $72 for nine games, the 2022 TAMUCC All-Access Pass allows entry for Islanders-Longhorns, the Kleberg Bank College Classic, and Islanders-Aggies at Whataburger Field on April 12.

Texas is coming off a Big 12 Championship and a College World Series appearance in 2021. With a record of 50-17, the Longhorns were one game shy of the CWS finals, losing in walk-off fashion to eventual national champion Mississippi State. The 50 wins are the most by a Texas team since 2010.

A&M-Corpus Christi posted a program-best 20 wins in league play in 2021. The Islanders won 18 of their last 23 conference contests to earn a spot in the Southland tournament.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 14, 2022

Islanders-Longhorns Next Week at Whataburger Field - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.