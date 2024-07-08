Isaac Harker - The Leader of Men

The Billings Outlaws have been a dominant offensive force in the Arena Football League this season. They are second in the league with 376 points scored while playing one less game.

A major reason they have been explosive is the play of Isaac Harker. Harker joined the Outlaws from the CFL and has easily transitioned to arena football.

Background

Isaac began his college career at Indiana State University. In his second year, he became a full-time starter, throwing for 2559 and 19 touchdowns. In his senior year, he transferred to Colorado School of Mines, where he threw for 3858 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Following his final collegiate season, Harker signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He made his first start, in which he threw for 114 yards. Isaac didn't see any action in year two for the Roughriders. But in year three, Harker again made another start.

In 2022, Harker signed with the BC Lions but was ultimately released. After his release, Harker began his own QB academy. However, he did not give up on his dream of playing professional football. Cedric Walker reached out to Harker to lead the Billings Outlaws.

2024 Season

Isaac has been phenomenal this season. Arguably the main reason the Outlaws are on a roll. Harker is third in the league in passing yards (1210), third in yards per game (172.9), and second in touchdown passes (30) while playing one less game than the leaders.

Harker has shown he can put up an offensive onslaught of 7 touchdowns in a game or lead an 11-point comeback with less than a minute left in the game.

What is most impressive is Isaac's main target early in the season, Ka'Ronce Higgins was injured, and Harker has been able to spread the ball out to his entire team. Five of his targets have at least 10 targets and 100 or more yards. Six of his weapons have at least 1 receiving touchdown. Isaac has made every player on his team a threat.

"Isaac played absolutely amazing this year. He is a true leader. What impressed me this year is he did all the breakdowns, he gives all of the guys ways they can attack their matchup," Coach Cedric Walker said, speaking about Isaac Harker's play this season.

"He breaks down everything for himself and his teammates. He's going above and beyond. Football is important to him, he's a consummate professional, and he's a great great guy."

Leadership

One thing that stands out every time you watch an Outlaws game is Isaac is constantly talking to his teammates. When the camera scans to the sideline after a touchdown, fans can clearly see him still discussing routes and the play with his teammates so they can continue to improve.

When the Outlaws' offense stalls (which is rare), Harker immediately speaks with Coach Bonner (offensive coordinator). Some players take on a leadership role from the moment they get on the field.

"The one thing about it (Harker's leadership), he calls meetings with the receivers; it's not required, but he wants to make sure everyone is on the same page." Coach Walker explained.

"Something that is remarkable is he will take Coach Bonner's game plan and break it down so it's easier for the receiver. He makes it digestible for anyone he works with. He's always watching film. He stays ahead of the curve."

Isaac Harker and the Billings Outlaws secured the top seed in the playoffs, which allowed them the first round bye. They will take on the Nashville Kats in round two. He is surely someone fans don't want to miss play throughout the playoffs.

