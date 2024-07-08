DAZN and AFL Announce International Broadcast Partnership

July 8, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3) News Release







"We are thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with #DAZN bringing our league to over 200 countries worldwide. Bringing the Arena Football League to the world is something we couldn't be more excited about."

League President Jared Widman expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Working with Marc Watson, Joe Pickering, and the team at #DAZN has been tremendous. We are thrilled to expand our global reach and welcome new international partnerships and sponsors.

With the incredible action we all anticipate in this unique playoff format, games are going to be wild! Working with DAZN to bring our league to markets outside of the U.S. and Canada perfectly aligns with the thrilling stories that are about to unfold," said AFL Chairman Chris Chetty.

Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready for an epic season!

#AFL #GlobalFootball #Sports #Partnership #DAZN

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.