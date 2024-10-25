Is this the Year Cavalry FC Beat Forge FC in the Playoffs?

October 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







Over the years Forge FC have had Cavalry FC's number at Tim Hortons Field, and in the playoffs

Will it be different in the qualifying semi-final on Sunday?

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET/2 p.m. MT on OneSoccer!

