IronPigs Reveal 2019 Bobblehead Lineup

January 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





This week, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are making a series of announcements culminating in the reveal of the full promotional schedule for the 2019 season. Today, the team has announced four exciting bobbleheads lined up for the upcoming campaign.

Roman Quinn, Pedro Beato, Matt McBride and Cole Irvin will receive the bobblehead treatment this year.

Leading off, naturally, will be the April 8 Roman Quinn bobblehead giveaway presented by GIANT. The Phillies speedster has swiped 23 bags in 70 games as an IronPig. He led the team, and was 10th in the IL, last season with 13 steals in just 25 games. This bobblehead will be available before the Pigs' 7:05 p.m. Monday evening contest against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the movie "Major League" and on Thursday, April 18, the IronPigs' all-time saves leader Pedro Beato will be featured on a Jobu-style bobblehead presented by Provident Bank. "El Barbero" hasn't needed any voodoo hoodoo to convert move than 93 percent (68 of 73) save opportunities in the Lehigh Valley. The Pigs host the Rochester Red Wings at 7:05 p.m. that evening.

Hometown hero Matt McBride will be featured on Tuesday, April 30 when the Pigs host the Syracuse Mets at 7:05 p.m. The Bethlehem native graduated from Liberty High School in 2003 and attended Lehigh University before starting his professional baseball career in 2006. McBride's bobblehead, sporting the Pigs' Sunday maroon uniform, will be presented by Lutron. McBride had 6 RBI, including a grand slam, in his Coca-Cola Park debut last April and finished the season batting .242 with 10 HR and 26 RBI in 60 games.

A Cole Irvin bobblehead will be available Tuesday, May 7 before Lehigh Valley hosts the visiting Durham Bulls. The Pigs are the kings of the IL North thanks in no small part to Irvin's 2018 IL Pitcher of the Year campaign. This bobblehead, presented by St. Luke's, salutes the ace who went 14-4 with a 2.57 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 161 innings.

Tickets for all four bobblehead dates are available via a four-game bobblehead plan. Those plans are available at IronPigsbaseball.com or by calling the ticket office at (610) 841-PIGS (7447) x1. Purchase of the bobblehead plan does not guarantee receipt the giveaways, which are available to just 3,000 guests on each gameday.

Individual tickets for every 2019 IronPigs home game will be available Saturday, March 2 at the team's annual Pig Day celebration.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Bacon, USA, membership plans are now available and feature IronPigs tickets, as well as parking discounts, on-field VIP access to batting practice, special event invitations and more! Learn more by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447) x3 or by visiting PigsMemberships.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 30, 2019

IronPigs Reveal 2019 Bobblehead Lineup - Lehigh Valley IronPigs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.