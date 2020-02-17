IronPigs Release Full Promotional Calendar for the 2020 Season

This week, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are unveiling their 2020 promotional calendar. Each day, a new group of promos will be revealed with individual tickets for those game dates becoming available the same day (online only). Today, the team announces it's preliminary promo calendar for the 2020 season!

Earlier this week, the team released its fireworks dates, special appearances, theme nights and bobblehead giveaways, and today the full calendar has been unveiled.

Here is a list of the returning daily specials:

Sunday: Kids Run the Bases postgame presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

Monday: TD Bank Dog Days - Bring your dog every Monday plus $1 Berks Hot Dogs

Thursday: Happy Hour presented by Sterling Pig Brewery from 5-7 pm

Select Drafts are $2-$3 and $1 Berks Hot Dogs

Friday: Fireworks after every game!

Saturday: A combination of Fireworks, Theme Nights, Giveaways and More!

The preliminary promo calendar is below. All promotions are subject to change:

Friday, 4/17 (7:05 p.m.): Opening Night Celebration | Friday Night Fireworks | Gold Cap Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications

Saturday, 4/18 (6:35 p.m.): Parks & Rec Night | Jim O'Heir Appearance | Magnet Schedule Giveaway (5,000 adults 18 and older) presented by Courtyard Marriott

Sunday, 4/19 (1:35 p.m.): Salute to Hambone | Youth Hambone Tee Giveaway (1,500 kids 17 and under)

Monday, 4/20 (7:05 p.m.): TD Bank Dog Day

Tuesday, 4/21 (7:05 p.m.): "Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act" presented by Wind Creek Bethlehem

Wednesday, 4/22 (7:05 p.m.): The Office Night | Brian Baumgartner Appearance

Monday, 4/27 (7:05 p.m.): TD Bank Dog Day

Tuesday, 4/28 (7:05 p.m.): Space Pigs Night | Scott Kingery Jet Pack Bobblehead Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by Penn State Lehigh Valley

Wednesday, 4/29 (7:05 p.m.): FRIENDS Night | Ladies Night presented by Bear Creek Resort & Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Thursday, 4/30 (7:05 p.m.): Hispanic Heritage Night presented by PA Pork | Pint Glass Giveaway (2,500 adults 18 and older) presented by Hatfield

Friday, 5/1 (7:05 p.m.): Star Wars Night | Friday Night Fireworks presented by PSECU

Saturday, 5/2 (6:35 p.m.): Fireworks Night | Color Blind Awareness Night | Jersey Auction

Sunday, 5/3 (1:35 p.m.): Princess Day presented by MATHESON

Monday, 5/11 (7:05 p.m.): Youth Cap Giveaway (1,500 kids 17 and under) presented by AAA East Central | TD Bank Dog Day

Tuesday, 5/12 (7:05 p.m.): Nurses Appreciation Night | Ladies Night presented by Bear Creek Resort & Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Wednesday, 5/13 (7:05 p.m.): Karate Kid Night | Aaron Nola "Karate Kid" Bobblehead (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by GIANT

Thursday, 5/14 (10:35 a.m.): Education Day

Tuesday, 5/19 (7:05 p.m.): Jewish Heritage Night presented by Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley | Ladies Night presented by Bear Creek Resort & Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Wednesday, 5/20 (10:35 a.m.): Education Day

Thursday, 5/21 (7:05 p.m.): Hispanic Heritage Night presented by PA Pork | Youth Jersey Giveaway (1,500 kids 17 and under) presented by Capital BlueCross

Friday, 5/22 (7:05 p.m.): Salute to Denim Night | Friday Night Fireworks presented by GR Electric | Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle presented by Catholic Diocese of Allentown

Saturday, 5/23 (6:35 p.m.): Ghostbusters Night | Fireworks Night | Ghostbusters T-Shirt Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by Teamsters Local 773

Sunday, 5/24 (6:35 p.m.): Fireworks Night

Monday, 5/25 (1:35 p.m.): Memorial Day Cap Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by Nacci Printing | TD Bank Dog Day

Tuesday, 6/2 (7:05 p.m.): 80s Night | Larry Bowa Bobblehead (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by St. Luke's | Larry Bowa Appearance

Wednesday, 6/3 (7:05 p.m.): Gold Youth Athletic Socks Giveaway (1,500 kids 17 and under) presented by Commonwealth Charter Academy

Thursday, 6/4 (7:05 p.m.): Ladies Night presented by Bear Creek Resort & Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Friday, 6/5 (7:05 p.m.): Salute to Philadelphia | Friday Night Fireworks | Cap Raffle

Saturday, 6/6 (6:35 p.m.): Fastnachts Night | Fireworks presented by PPL Electric Utilities | Cap Raffle presented by Cedar Crest College

Sunday, 6/7 (1:35 p.m.): Beach Towel Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by Coca-Cola

Monday, 6/15 (7:05 p.m.): TD Bank Dog Day

Tuesday, 6/16 (7:05 p.m.): Salute to Lehigh Valley | Matchbox Car Giveaway (2,500 adults 18 and older) presented by Lutron | Mario Andretti - First Pitch

Wednesday, 6/17 (7:05 p.m.): Batting for People of All Abilities presented by Air Products | Rally Towel Giveaway (5,000 adults 18 and older) presented by Air Products | Jersey Auction

Tuesday, 6/23 (7:05 p.m.): Hispanic Heritage Night presented by PA Pork | Cap Giveaway (2,500 adults 18 and older)

Wednesday, 6/24 (7:05 p.m.): Health Fair Night | Youth Soccer Jersey Giveaway (1,500 kids 17 and under) presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network

Thursday, 6/25 (7:05 p.m.): 90s Night | Mitch Williams Bobblehead (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by Nazareth Pallet | Mitch Williams Appearance

Friday, 6/26 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks presented by Arden Courts of the Lehigh Valley

Saturday, 6/27 (6:35 p.m.): Heroes & Villains Night | Fireworks

Sunday, 6/28 (1:35 p.m.): Postgame Food Fight | Poncho Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older)

Thursday, 7/2 (7:05 p.m.): Fireworks Night presented by Yuengling | Jersey Auction

Friday, 7/3 (7:05 p.m.): 3D Fireworks Extravaganza | Patriotic Cap Raffle

Friday, 7/10 (7:05 p.m.): Family Camp Out | Friday Night Fireworks | Gold Umbrella Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by The Morning Call

Saturday, 7/11 (6:35 p.m.): Fireworks Night | Descendants Night | Youth Cap Giveaway (1,500 kids 17 and under) presented by Reach Cyber Charter School

Sunday, 7/12 (1:35 p.m.): Hispanic Heritage Day presented by PA Pork | Youth Cap Giveaway (1,500 kids 17 and under) presented by United States Cold Storage

Thursday, 7/16 (7:05 p.m.): LGBT Night | Cap Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by MATHESON | TD Bank Dog Day | Cap Raffle

Friday, 7/17 (7:05 p.m.): County Fair Night | Friday Night Fireworks

Saturday, 7/18 (6:35 p.m.): Witches & Wizards Night | Fireworks Night presented by PA Lottery

Sunday, 7/19 (1:35 p.m.): Top Ham Day | Cap Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by Capital BlueCross

Tuesday, 7/28 (7:05 p.m.): Autism Awareness Night

Wednesday, 7/29 (11:35 a.m.): CAMP Day

Thursday, 7/30 (7:05 p.m.): Festers Night | Festers Cap Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications

Friday, 7/31 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks | Christmas in July; Hallmark at the Ballpark | Ladies Night presented by Bear Creek Resort & Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Saturday, 8/1 (6:35 p.m.): Shark Week Celebration | Fireworks Night | Post-Game Movie Jaws presented by Nazareth Pallet

Sunday, 8/2 (1:35 p.m.): Olympics Day | Athletic Socks - USA Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and over) presented by Wind Creek Bethlehem

Monday, 8/10 (7:05 p.m.): Hat Giveaway presented by MATHESON | Cap Raffle and Jersey Auction | TD Bank Dog Day

Tuesday, 8/11 (7:05 p.m.): Dodgeball Night | Average Pigs T-Shirt Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older)

Wednesday, 8/12 (7:05 p.m.): Gold Standard T-Shirt Giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) presented by IGS Energy

Thursday, 8/13 (7:05 p.m.): Presented by Bayada Home Services

Friday, 8/14 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks | Karaoke Night

Saturday, 8/15 (6:35 p.m.): Fireworks Night | Consipracy Night

Sunday, 8/16 (1:35 p.m.): Gold Youth Jersey Giveaway (1,500 kids 17 and under) presented by Coca-Cola

Friday, 8/28 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks | Field of Dreams Night | Dwier Brown Appearance

Saturday, 8/29 (6:35 p.m.): Fireworks Night

Sunday, 8/30 (1:35 p.m.): "Pig" Skin Day | Mini-Football Giveaway (1,500 kids 17 and under) presented by UGI Utilities

Monday, 8/31 (7:05 p.m.): Hispanic Heritage Night by PA Pork | TD Bank Dog Day

Tuesday, 9/1 (7:05 p.m.): Strike Out Cancer presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network | Jersey Auction

Wednesday, 9/2 (7:05 p.m.): Haunt Night presented by Dorney Park & Wild Water Kingdom

Saturday, 9/5 (6:35 p.m.): Fireworks Night

Sunday, 9/6 (6:35 p.m.): Fireworks Night

Monday, 9/7 (1:35 p.m.): Labor Day | TD Bank Dog Day

Click here to shop all available single-game tickets for the upcoming season. To pick up a 4-, 10-, 17-, 35-, or 70-game Bacon, USA ticket plan, please click here.

The 2020 IronPigs season is the team's 13th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook.

