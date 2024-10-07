IronPigs Announce Home Game Times and Full 2025 Schedule

October 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced home game times for the 2025 season at Coca-Cola Park as well as the full 2025 game schedule, including road games. A full IronPigs promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced later. Opening Day will be Friday, March 28th at 6:05 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The following is a breakdown of home game times for the IronPigs in 2024:

Tuesday thru Thursday games April 8th - June 22nd and August 19th - September 21st will be played at 6:45 p.m. (excluding May 6th and May 20th which will begin at 11:00 a.m.)

Tuesday thru Thursday games July 1st - August 10th will begin at 7:05 p.m. (excluding July 22nd which will begin at 12:05 p.m.)

Friday games will be played at 7:05 p.m. (excluding March 28th which will begin at 6:05 p.m.)

Saturday games will be played at 6:35 p.m. (excluding March 29th which will begin at 4:05 p.m.)

Sunday games will be played at 1:35 p.m. (excluding May 25th which will begin at 6:35 p.m. and September 21st which will begin at 1:05 p.m.)

Monday will once again be the universal off-day in the International League. The IronPigs will be playing a 150-game season with a slate of 75 home games and 75 road games. Lehigh Valley will be home for Mother's Day (May 11th), Memorial Day Weekend (May 24th- May 25th), Father's Day (June 15th), Juneteenth (June 19th), and on July 3rd for pre-Independence Day festivities.

The IronPigs will be making the following road trips in 2025:

Buffalo (June 24th - June 29th, August 12th - August 17th)

Charlotte (June 3rd - June 8th)

Gwinnett (April 15th- April 20th)

Norfolk (May 27th - June 1st)

Omaha (August 26th - August 31st)

Rochester (April 1st- April 6th, April 29th - May 4th)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (July 4th - July 6th, September 9th - September 14th)

Syracuse (May 13th - May 18th, July 8th - July 13th)

Worcester (July 29th - August 3rd)

