IronPigs Announce 2023 Promotions
February 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are EXCITED to announce their promotional calendar for the 2023 season! View the full schedule.
Here is a list of the returning daily specials:
Tail-Waggin' Tuesdays presented by TD Bank
$1 Berks Hot Dogs
Saturday, April 8th Doubleheader - Additional Dog Day
Thursday: Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m.
Select Drafts are $3-$4 and $1 Berks Hot Dogs
Friday Night Fireworks
"Saturdays are for the Bacon" sponsored by PA Pork
Sunday: Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
The preliminary promotions calendar is below. All promotions are subject to change:
Opening Day: Thursday, March 31 (6:35 p.m.)
Home Opener: Tuesday, April 4 (6:35) presented by Service Electric | T-shirt Giveaway presented by Service Electric
Firework Nights
Friday, April 7(7:05) | Friday Night Fireworks
Friday, April 21(7:05) | Space Savers Night Fireworks
Friday, May 12(7:05) | Star Wars Fireworks presented by Bayada Home Healthcare
Saturday, May 13(6:35) | Saturday Night Fireworks
Friday, May 26(7:05) | Friday Night Fireworks
Saturday, May 27(6:35) | Saturday Night Fireworks
Sunday, May 28(6:35) | Memorial Day Fireworks presented by TechNet
Friday, June 2(7:05) | Salute to Philly Fireworks
Saturday, June 3(6:35) | Witches & Wizards Fireworks
Friday, June 16(7:05) | Faith Night Fireworks
Saturday, June 17(6:35) | Marvel Fireworks presented by Teamsters Local 773
Friday, June 30(7:05) | Murder Mystery Fireworks
Saturday, July 1(6:35) | City Series Night Fireworks
Sunday, July 2(6:35) | Mermaid Night Fireworks
Monday, July 3(6:05) | Fireworks
Friday, July 14(7:05) | Paranormal Patrol Fireworks presented by BSI Corporate Benefits
Saturday, July 15(6:35) | Saturday Night Fireworks
Friday, July 28(7:05) | Jurassic Pork Fireworks presented by TD Bank
Saturday, July 29(6:35) | Saturday Night Fireworks presented by PPL
Friday, August 4(7:05) | Friday Night Fireworks
Saturday, August 5(6:35) | Gender Reveal Night Fireworks presented by Alvernia
Friday, August 18(7:05) | Friday Night Fireworks presented by Morningstar Living
Saturday, August 19 (6:35) | Bike Night Fireworks presented by PSECU
Friday, September 1 (7:05) | Friday Night Fireworks
Saturday, September 2 (6:35) |Jeep Night Fireworks
Sunday, September 3 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley Fireworks
Friday, September 22 (7:05) | Last Fireworks Show of the 2023 Season
Special Appearances Nights
Thursday, April 6(6:45) | Rookie the Bat Dog
Wednesday, April 19 (6:45) | The Phillie Phanatic
Tuesday, May 23 (11:00) | Rookie the Bat Dog
Wednesday, May 24 (6:45) | John O'Hurley
Tuesday, June 13 (7:05) | Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act
Wednesday, June 28 (7:05) | Charlie Manuel Appearance presented by St. Luke's
Wednesday, July 26 (7:05) | Santa Claus
Tuesday, August 15 (7:05) | The Phillie Phanatic presented by MATHESON
Friday, August 18 (7:05) | Post-Game Performance by Grace Good
Giveaway Nights
Tuesday, April 4(6:45) | 15th Season T-Shirt presented by Service Electric
Wednesday, April 5(6:45) | 2023 Magnet Schedule
Friday, April 21 (7:05) | Adult Knit Cap
Tuesday, May 22 (6:35) | Pigs to Bigs Pint Glass
Sunday, April 23(1:35) | Youth Coqui Jersey presented by Commonwealth Charter Academy
Wednesday, May 10 (6:45) | Adult Hat
Sunday, May 14 (1:35) | Adult Hat Giveaway
Wednesday, May 24 (6:45) | Umbrella presented by Morning Call
Sunday, May 28 (6:35) | Memorial Day Baseball Cap presented by NACCI PRINTING
Thursday, June 1 (6:45) | Darick Hall Bobblehead presented by GIANT
Tuesday, June 13 (7:05) | Adult Hat presented by Capital Blue
Wednesday, June 14 (7:05) | Youth Soccer Jersey presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
Thursday, June 15 (7:05) | Beach Tote presented by Air Products
Saturday, June 17 (6:35) | T-Shirt presented by Teamsters Local 773
Sunday, June 18 (1:35) | Bucket Hat presented by IBEW Local 375
Wednesday, June 28 (7:05) | Hawaiian Shirt presented by St. Luke's University Health Network
Thursday, June 29 (7:05) | Tumbler presented by MATHESON
Saturday, July 1 (6:35) | T-shirt presented by Red Robin
Saturday, July 15 (6:35) | Youth Jersey presented by Coca-Cola
Wednesday, July 26 (7:05) | Adult Knit Cap
Friday, July 28 (7:05) | Adult Hat
Sunday, July 30 (1:35) | Youth Baseball Cap presented by Berks
Wednesday, August 2 (7:05) | Festers Cap presented by Service Electric
Friday, August 4 (7:05) | Barbeque Set presented by Hatfield
Wednesday, August 16 (7:05) | Rally Towel presented by People First Federal Credit Union
Sunday, August 20 (1:35) | Youth Mini Football presented by Coca-Cola
Thursday, August 31 (6:45) | Flag presented by US Cold Storage
Tuesday, September 19 (6:45) | Youth Pumpkin Pail presented by Dorney Park
Wednesday, September 20 (6:45) | TBA presented by Lutron
Sunday, September 24 (1:35) | Youth Jersey presented by Capital Blue
Theme Nights
Tuesday, April 4(6:45) | IronPigs 15th Season Home Opener presented by Service Electric
Saturday, April 8(12:35) | Day-Night Doubleheader Game 1: Easter Celebration
Wednesday, April 19(6:45) | Women's Empowerment Night
Friday, April 21(7:05) | Space Savers
Sunday, April 23(1:35) | Coquis
Tuesday, May 9(11:00) | Education Day
Wednesday, May 10(6:45) | TBA
Thursday, May 11(6:45) | Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Edrington
Friday, May 12(7:05) | Star Wars
Sunday, May 14 (1:35) | Mother's Day Celebration
Tuesday, May 23 (11:00) | Education Day presented by MLB Play Ball
Wednesday, May 24 (6:45) | 90's Night presented by MATHESON
Thursday, May 25 (6:45) | Military Appreciation Night
Sunday, May 28 (6:35) | Memorial Day Celebration presented by NACCI PRINTING
Wednesday, May 31st (6:45) | TBA
Thursday, June 1 (6:45) | Coquis
Friday, June 2 (7:05) | Salute to Philly
Saturday, June 3 (6:35) | Witches & Wizards
Sunday, June 4 (1:35) | Princess Day presented by MATHESON
Wednesday, June 14 (7:05) | Soccer Night presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network
Thursday, June 15 (7:05) | Air Products Night presented by Air Products
Friday, June 16 (7:05) | Faith Night presented by Fellowship Community
Saturday, June 17 (6:35) | Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond
Sunday, June 18 (1:35) | Father's Day Celebration
Wednesday, June 28(7:05) | Charlie Manuel Night presented by St. Luke's University Health Network
Thursday, June 29 (7:05) | Pride Night presented by MATHESON
Friday, June 30 (7:05) | Murder Mystery Night
Saturday, July 1 (6:35) | City Series presented by Red Robin
Sunday, July 2 (6:35) | Mermaid Night
Friday, July 14 (7:05) | Paranormal Patrol
Tuesday, July 25 (11:00) | Camp Day
Wednesday, July 26 (7:05) | Christmas in July presented by MATHESON
Thursday, July 27 (7:05) | Coquis
Friday, July 28 (7:05) | Jurassic Pork | PENN Dinosaurs Meet and Greet
Saturday, July 29 (6:35) | Pickle Ball Night presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute
Tuesday, August 1 (7:05) | TBA Night presented by MATHESON | Recovery Night presented by White Deer Run
Wednesday, August 2 (7:05) | Festers Night presented by Service Electric
Thursday, August 3 (7:05) | Wrestling Night presented by GIANT | Pre-Game Wrestling Show
Friday, August 4 (7:05) | Scrapple Night
Saturday, August 5 (7:05) | Gender Reveal presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
Sunday, August 6 (1:35) | Ode to Old School Baseball & Sensory Friendly Game
Wednesday, August 16 (7:05) | Coquis
Thursday, August 17 (7:05) | Down the Shore Night presented by IGS Energy
Saturday, August 19 (6:35) | Bike Night
Sunday, August 20 (1:35) | Football Night
Tuesday, August 29 (6:45) | Mullet Night
Wednesday, August 30 (6:45) | Strike out Cancer presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network
Thursday, August 31 (6:45) | Hispanic Heritage
Saturday, September 2 (6:35) | Jeep Night presented by Rothrock Motors
Sunday, September 3 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley presented by MATHESON
Tuesday, September 19 (6:45) | Haunt Night presented by Dorney Park
Wednesday, September 20 (6:45) | CheeseSteaks Night
Thursday, September 21 (6:45) | Basketball Night | Suicide Prevention presented by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Northampton County Human Services
Friday, September 22 (7:05) | Pumpkin Spice Night
Saturday, September 23 (6:35) | Career Fair Night presented by McCann School of Business and Technology
Coquis Nights
Sunday, April 23(1:35)
Thursday, May 11(6:45)
Thursday, June 1(6:45)
Thursday, July 27(7:05)
Wednesday, August 16(7:05)
Thursday, August 31(6:45)
Themed Jersey & Cap Raffle Nights
Friday, April 21(7:05) | Space Savers Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle
Friday, May 12(7:05) | Star Wars Jersey Auction
Friday, June 2 (7:05) | Salute to Philly Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle
Saturday, June 17 (6:35) | Marvel's Defender of the Diamond and Jersey Auction
Saturday, July 1 (6:35) | City Series Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle presented by Red Robin
Tuesday, August 1 (7:05) | TBA Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle
Wednesday, August 16 (7:05) | Coqui 2022 Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle presented by Cedar Crest College
Wednesday, August 30 (6:45) | Strike Out Cancer Jersey Auction
Sunday, September 3 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle
Wednesday, September 20 (6:45) | Cheesesteaks Jersey Auction
