IronPigs Announce 2023 Promotions

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are EXCITED to announce their promotional calendar for the 2023 season! View the full schedule.

Here is a list of the returning daily specials:

Tail-Waggin' Tuesdays presented by TD Bank

$1 Berks Hot Dogs

Saturday, April 8th Doubleheader - Additional Dog Day

Thursday: Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m.

Select Drafts are $3-$4 and $1 Berks Hot Dogs

Friday Night Fireworks

"Saturdays are for the Bacon" sponsored by PA Pork

Sunday: Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

The preliminary promotions calendar is below. All promotions are subject to change:

Opening Day: Thursday, March 31 (6:35 p.m.)

Home Opener: Tuesday, April 4 (6:35) presented by Service Electric | T-shirt Giveaway presented by Service Electric

Firework Nights

Friday, April 7(7:05) | Friday Night Fireworks

Friday, April 21(7:05) | Space Savers Night Fireworks

Friday, May 12(7:05) | Star Wars Fireworks presented by Bayada Home Healthcare

Saturday, May 13(6:35) | Saturday Night Fireworks

Friday, May 26(7:05) | Friday Night Fireworks

Saturday, May 27(6:35) | Saturday Night Fireworks

Sunday, May 28(6:35) | Memorial Day Fireworks presented by TechNet

Friday, June 2(7:05) | Salute to Philly Fireworks

Saturday, June 3(6:35) | Witches & Wizards Fireworks

Friday, June 16(7:05) | Faith Night Fireworks

Saturday, June 17(6:35) | Marvel Fireworks presented by Teamsters Local 773

Friday, June 30(7:05) | Murder Mystery Fireworks

Saturday, July 1(6:35) | City Series Night Fireworks

Sunday, July 2(6:35) | Mermaid Night Fireworks

Monday, July 3(6:05) | Fireworks

Friday, July 14(7:05) | Paranormal Patrol Fireworks presented by BSI Corporate Benefits

Saturday, July 15(6:35) | Saturday Night Fireworks

Friday, July 28(7:05) | Jurassic Pork Fireworks presented by TD Bank

Saturday, July 29(6:35) | Saturday Night Fireworks presented by PPL

Friday, August 4(7:05) | Friday Night Fireworks

Saturday, August 5(6:35) | Gender Reveal Night Fireworks presented by Alvernia

Friday, August 18(7:05) | Friday Night Fireworks presented by Morningstar Living

Saturday, August 19 (6:35) | Bike Night Fireworks presented by PSECU

Friday, September 1 (7:05) | Friday Night Fireworks

Saturday, September 2 (6:35) |Jeep Night Fireworks

Sunday, September 3 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley Fireworks

Friday, September 22 (7:05) | Last Fireworks Show of the 2023 Season

Special Appearances Nights

Thursday, April 6(6:45) | Rookie the Bat Dog

Wednesday, April 19 (6:45) | The Phillie Phanatic

Tuesday, May 23 (11:00) | Rookie the Bat Dog

Wednesday, May 24 (6:45) | John O'Hurley

Tuesday, June 13 (7:05) | Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

Wednesday, June 28 (7:05) | Charlie Manuel Appearance presented by St. Luke's

Wednesday, July 26 (7:05) | Santa Claus

Tuesday, August 15 (7:05) | The Phillie Phanatic presented by MATHESON

Friday, August 18 (7:05) | Post-Game Performance by Grace Good

Giveaway Nights

Tuesday, April 4(6:45) | 15th Season T-Shirt presented by Service Electric

Wednesday, April 5(6:45) | 2023 Magnet Schedule

Friday, April 21 (7:05) | Adult Knit Cap

Tuesday, May 22 (6:35) | Pigs to Bigs Pint Glass

Sunday, April 23(1:35) | Youth Coqui Jersey presented by Commonwealth Charter Academy

Wednesday, May 10 (6:45) | Adult Hat

Sunday, May 14 (1:35) | Adult Hat Giveaway

Wednesday, May 24 (6:45) | Umbrella presented by Morning Call

Sunday, May 28 (6:35) | Memorial Day Baseball Cap presented by NACCI PRINTING

Thursday, June 1 (6:45) | Darick Hall Bobblehead presented by GIANT

Tuesday, June 13 (7:05) | Adult Hat presented by Capital Blue

Wednesday, June 14 (7:05) | Youth Soccer Jersey presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

Thursday, June 15 (7:05) | Beach Tote presented by Air Products

Saturday, June 17 (6:35) | T-Shirt presented by Teamsters Local 773

Sunday, June 18 (1:35) | Bucket Hat presented by IBEW Local 375

Wednesday, June 28 (7:05) | Hawaiian Shirt presented by St. Luke's University Health Network

Thursday, June 29 (7:05) | Tumbler presented by MATHESON

Saturday, July 1 (6:35) | T-shirt presented by Red Robin

Saturday, July 15 (6:35) | Youth Jersey presented by Coca-Cola

Wednesday, July 26 (7:05) | Adult Knit Cap

Friday, July 28 (7:05) | Adult Hat

Sunday, July 30 (1:35) | Youth Baseball Cap presented by Berks

Wednesday, August 2 (7:05) | Festers Cap presented by Service Electric

Friday, August 4 (7:05) | Barbeque Set presented by Hatfield

Wednesday, August 16 (7:05) | Rally Towel presented by People First Federal Credit Union

Sunday, August 20 (1:35) | Youth Mini Football presented by Coca-Cola

Thursday, August 31 (6:45) | Flag presented by US Cold Storage

Tuesday, September 19 (6:45) | Youth Pumpkin Pail presented by Dorney Park

Wednesday, September 20 (6:45) | TBA presented by Lutron

Sunday, September 24 (1:35) | Youth Jersey presented by Capital Blue

Theme Nights

Tuesday, April 4(6:45) | IronPigs 15th Season Home Opener presented by Service Electric

Saturday, April 8(12:35) | Day-Night Doubleheader Game 1: Easter Celebration

Wednesday, April 19(6:45) | Women's Empowerment Night

Friday, April 21(7:05) | Space Savers

Sunday, April 23(1:35) | Coquis

Tuesday, May 9(11:00) | Education Day

Wednesday, May 10(6:45) | TBA

Thursday, May 11(6:45) | Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Edrington

Friday, May 12(7:05) | Star Wars

Sunday, May 14 (1:35) | Mother's Day Celebration

Tuesday, May 23 (11:00) | Education Day presented by MLB Play Ball

Wednesday, May 24 (6:45) | 90's Night presented by MATHESON

Thursday, May 25 (6:45) | Military Appreciation Night

Sunday, May 28 (6:35) | Memorial Day Celebration presented by NACCI PRINTING

Wednesday, May 31st (6:45) | TBA

Thursday, June 1 (6:45) | Coquis

Friday, June 2 (7:05) | Salute to Philly

Saturday, June 3 (6:35) | Witches & Wizards

Sunday, June 4 (1:35) | Princess Day presented by MATHESON

Wednesday, June 14 (7:05) | Soccer Night presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network

Thursday, June 15 (7:05) | Air Products Night presented by Air Products

Friday, June 16 (7:05) | Faith Night presented by Fellowship Community

Saturday, June 17 (6:35) | Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

Sunday, June 18 (1:35) | Father's Day Celebration

Wednesday, June 28(7:05) | Charlie Manuel Night presented by St. Luke's University Health Network

Thursday, June 29 (7:05) | Pride Night presented by MATHESON

Friday, June 30 (7:05) | Murder Mystery Night

Saturday, July 1 (6:35) | City Series presented by Red Robin

Sunday, July 2 (6:35) | Mermaid Night

Friday, July 14 (7:05) | Paranormal Patrol

Tuesday, July 25 (11:00) | Camp Day

Wednesday, July 26 (7:05) | Christmas in July presented by MATHESON

Thursday, July 27 (7:05) | Coquis

Friday, July 28 (7:05) | Jurassic Pork | PENN Dinosaurs Meet and Greet

Saturday, July 29 (6:35) | Pickle Ball Night presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute

Tuesday, August 1 (7:05) | TBA Night presented by MATHESON | Recovery Night presented by White Deer Run

Wednesday, August 2 (7:05) | Festers Night presented by Service Electric

Thursday, August 3 (7:05) | Wrestling Night presented by GIANT | Pre-Game Wrestling Show

Friday, August 4 (7:05) | Scrapple Night

Saturday, August 5 (7:05) | Gender Reveal presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

Sunday, August 6 (1:35) | Ode to Old School Baseball & Sensory Friendly Game

Wednesday, August 16 (7:05) | Coquis

Thursday, August 17 (7:05) | Down the Shore Night presented by IGS Energy

Saturday, August 19 (6:35) | Bike Night

Sunday, August 20 (1:35) | Football Night

Tuesday, August 29 (6:45) | Mullet Night

Wednesday, August 30 (6:45) | Strike out Cancer presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network

Thursday, August 31 (6:45) | Hispanic Heritage

Saturday, September 2 (6:35) | Jeep Night presented by Rothrock Motors

Sunday, September 3 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley presented by MATHESON

Tuesday, September 19 (6:45) | Haunt Night presented by Dorney Park

Wednesday, September 20 (6:45) | CheeseSteaks Night

Thursday, September 21 (6:45) | Basketball Night | Suicide Prevention presented by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Northampton County Human Services

Friday, September 22 (7:05) | Pumpkin Spice Night

Saturday, September 23 (6:35) | Career Fair Night presented by McCann School of Business and Technology

Coquis Nights

Sunday, April 23(1:35)

Thursday, May 11(6:45)

Thursday, June 1(6:45)

Thursday, July 27(7:05)

Wednesday, August 16(7:05)

Thursday, August 31(6:45)

Themed Jersey & Cap Raffle Nights

Friday, April 21(7:05) | Space Savers Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle

Friday, May 12(7:05) | Star Wars Jersey Auction

Friday, June 2 (7:05) | Salute to Philly Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle

Saturday, June 17 (6:35) | Marvel's Defender of the Diamond and Jersey Auction

Saturday, July 1 (6:35) | City Series Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle presented by Red Robin

Tuesday, August 1 (7:05) | TBA Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle

Wednesday, August 16 (7:05) | Coqui 2022 Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle presented by Cedar Crest College

Wednesday, August 30 (6:45) | Strike Out Cancer Jersey Auction

Sunday, September 3 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley Jersey Auction and Cap Raffle

Wednesday, September 20 (6:45) | Cheesesteaks Jersey Auction

