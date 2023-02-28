Exciting Collegiate Baseball Action Returns to Truist Field in March

February 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Exciting college baseball action will return to Truist Field this year and feature a total of five games at the home of the Charlotte Knights. The entire 2023 Charlotte Knights Collegiate Baseball Series kicks off on Tuesday, March 21 with the University of South Carolina against the Charlotte 49ers at 6:05 p.m. from Truist Field.

ANNUAL UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA VS. UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA GAME IS BACK

This year's schedule will feature the seventh annual matchup between the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina at Truist Field. The two teams will face off on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:04 p.m. in the Queen City. The Knights began hosting this rivalry series at Truist Field in 2016.

CHARLOTTE 49ERS TO HOST TWO GAMES

The Charlotte 49ers, who played the first-ever collegiate baseball game in the ballpark's history back in 2015, will return to host two games this year. The 49ers will host the University of South Carolina on Tuesday, March 21 and East Carolina University on Wednesday, April 19.

FIVE NATIONALLY-RANKED TEAMS TO PLAY AT TRUIST FIELD

North Carolina (#11), East Carolina (#20), NC State (#30), Davidson (#45), and South Carolina (#47) have all been ranked in Collegiate Baseball's Fabulous 50 Preseason NCAA D1 Poll. In addition, East Carolina (#11), North Carolina (#12), and South Carolina (#23) are all ranked in D1 Baseball's Preseason Top 25.

FULL SCHEDULE OF GAMES

Tuesday, March 21

University of South Carolina vs. Charlotte 49ers (Home Team)

6:05 p.m. First Pitch

Wednesday, March 29

Appalachian State University vs. Queens University (Home Team)

6:05 p.m. First Pitch

*Tuesday, April 4

*University of North Carolina vs. University of South Carolina (Home Team)

7:04 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, April 18

Davidson College vs. North Carolina State University (Home Team)

6:05 p.m. First Pitch

Wednesday, April 19

East Carolina University vs. Charlotte 49ers (Home Team)

6:05 p.m. First Pitch

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Tickets for all games in the 2023 Charlotte Knights Collegiate Baseball Series are on sale now at www.CharlotteKnights.com and by phone at 704-274-8282.

2023 CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS SEASON

The Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will open the 2023 season on Friday, March 31 against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field. Season tickets, as well as partial plans for the upcoming season, are available now. For more information on tickets and upcoming events at Truist Field, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com or call 704-274-8300.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.