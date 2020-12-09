IronBirds Receive Notice of Invitation to Retain Affiliation with Orioles

ABERDEEN, Maryland - The Aberdeen IronBirds, formerly short-season Single A New York-Penn League affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are proud to announce their retention of affiliation with the Baltimore Orioles as Advanced A affiliate. More information about the IronBirds' league, opponents, and schedule are still yet to be announced..

The Orioles' press release reads, in part, "At the Class A-Advanced level, the Orioles have invited the Aberdeen IronBirds and Aberdeen community to continue their partnership, which began in 2002. The IronBirds were introduced as an Orioles affiliate nearly two decades ago, when the Orioles worked to facilitate the opportunity for Ripken Professional Baseball to become part of the Orioles' family of minor league ball clubs. The IronBirds would continue to play their home games at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Md."

While it is unknown at this point what the league in which the IronBirds will play will look like, the higher caliber of baseball, longer season, and retained affiliation with the Orioles is heralded as an easy choice for all involved.

"The facilities at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, its proximity to not only other minor league teams but also Oriole Park at Camden Yards, as well as the support that our fans and partners have shown are all things the IronBirds are proud of," noted second-year General Manager and former IronBirds catcher Jack Graham. "We are glad for this opportunity to have more baseball at a higher caliber, and to continue being part of the Orioles player development system."

