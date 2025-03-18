Introducing the Jersey Shore Shine Barons

March 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release









Jersey Shore Shine Barons logo

(Jersey Shore BlueClaws) Jersey Shore Shine Barons logo(Jersey Shore BlueClaws)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - It was February of 2000. A new Minor League Baseball team was coming to the Jersey Shore. The suggested names were piling in, and it was BlueClaws that was ultimately selected, a name and identity that has lasted a quarter-century.

Another name on that list was Pine Barons, and today, the BlueClaws announced they will become the Shine Barons for one game this year, June 14th. The game is presented by RWJBarnabas Health.

The name Shine Barons is an homage to both 25 years (the Silver Anniversary) of BlueClaws and the name Pine Barons that could have easily been the official name of the team. Pine Barons, of course, was an ode to the well-known New Jersey ecosystem known as the Pine Barrens. In fact, Congress created the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve to protect the area, the first of its kind in United States history.

"This is the first exciting alternate identity that we put together for this June, with more to come," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "25 years of BlueClaws is a special thing we really wanted to celebrate in style!"

Shine Barons merchandise is available and on sale now at BlueClaws.com/Shop.

At the game on June 14th, the BlueClaws will give out a special Bobbleheads, with the design to be unveiled at a later date, to the first 1,000 fans thanks to RWJBarnabas Health.

There will be additional promotions and celebrations leading into the game as well.

Ground was officially broken at the corner of Cedar Bridge and New Hampshire Avenues in Lakewood on April 17, 2000. Since then, the BlueClaws have welcomed nearly 9-million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark. Former players to play for the team include Ryan Howard and Cole Hamels, who are the only two former BlueClaws to have their numbers (29 and 19 respectively) retired by the team. The duo were joined by Carlos Ruiz, an original BlueClaw in 2001, on the 2008 World Series Champion Phillies. The BlueClaws have also won three South Atlantic League Championships (2006, 2009, and 2010).

Other historic BlueClaws-related moments include Orion Kerkering (2023 with the Phillies) and Sam Aldegheri (2024 with the Angels) becoming the first two players to play for the BlueClaws and in the big leagues in the same season. In 2017, Howard (three times), Hamels, and Roy Halladay are part of a historic group of Phillies to come to Lakewood on rehab assignments.

The BlueClaws also hosted baseball's first Autism Awareness Night in 2002 and received recognition from the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. In 2013, the BlueClaws hosted a Restore the Shore jersey auction to raise over $15,000 for relief in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy.

In 2003, groundskeeper Bill Butler was ejected from a game, also believed to be the first of its kind in baseball history.

"So much amazing history has come through the BlueClaws and this ballpark and we can't wait to celebrate it all on June 14th," said McLane.

Tickets for this game and all 2025 BlueClaws home games are available online at BlueClaws.com. The BlueClaws open the season on Tuesday, April 8th at ShoreTown Ballpark against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 18, 2025

Introducing the Jersey Shore Shine Barons - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.