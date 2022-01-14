Introducing the "Hit a Home Run" School Program

January 14, 2022 - Charleston Dirty Birds







"Hit a Home Run" is a program that teaches kids ways to eat right, exercise, make smart choices and be a good teammate.

Introducing the "Hit a Home Run" program that teaches kids ways to eat right, exercise, make smart choices, and be a good teammate. Scott Kelly leads the program using a baseball diagram and the infield bases to help kids visualize how each topic discussed can help a person live a healthy and happy life to achieve their goals. "Hit a Home Run" is an interactive program that kids love while learning important life lessons!

"Hit a Home Run" is a free program and can be tailored for kids grades K-12 assembly style or for individual classes!

Every student will receive a free ticket voucher to a Charleston Dirty Birds game for the 2022 season.

The 2022 Charleston Dirty Birds season is just 97 days away! Lock in your seats for the 2022 season!

