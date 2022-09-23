Introducing Head Coach Glenn Thomaris

September 23, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Mammoth News Release







Elmira, NY - It is a new journey for Coach Glenn Thomaris as he takes the reins of the brand new FPHL team, The Elmira Mammoth. In a historic season like this, experience is key and that is not something that is lacking by new Head Coach Glenn Thomaris He coached the Elmira Soaring Eagles at Elmira College for 14 years, leading them to 7 National Tournaments. Over that time he accumulated a 269-123-14 record at EC. After Elmira he went to Potsdam for 5 years before returning back to Elmira to work with the Jackals.

In the introductory press conference Coach Thomaris was thrilled to become the first head coach in program history. "I am excited to be back and being in charge and show everybody what kind of a team we can put together and certainly wanna win with them here,".

President and Co-Owner Steve Donner spoke highly of Thomaris character and why they wanted him here, "I think a thing that separated Glenn from almost every one of them was his intricate knowledge of this market. Our whole culture we're trying to build here is being good in the community, being great character people. You have to have a leader that has character and Glenn is brimming with character.

The first chance Mammoth fans get to see the new bench boss is Friday, October 14th against the Binghamton Black Bears at the Visions Veteran Memorial Arena at 7pm.

