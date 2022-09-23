Chase Dibari, First Mammoth Signing

Elmira, NY - The Elmira Mammoth have announced their first player signing of the season, Chase DiBari. DiBari hails from Rancho Mission Viejo, California and is a 5"9 Forward.

DiBari played for 3 separate teams' last season. He started with the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL, in 23 games played he totaled 2 goals and 5 assists. Following Macon, he went to the Vermilion County Bobcats in the SPHL and played in 7 games tallying 1 goal and 2 assists. DiBari would finish out the 2021-2022 campaign with the Carolina Thunderbirds, he played in 15 games and had 1 goal and 13 assists.

Prior to professional hockey, the California native played just 1 season at Bethel University in the NCAA. During the 2018-2019 season DiBari finished with 2 goals and 1 assist. The Forward also played 3 seasons for the Granite City Lumberjacks. In 3 seasons Dibari finished with 33 goals and 41 assists.

DiBari and the Future Mammoth players will be on the ice Friday October 14th in the Season Opener in Binghamton at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now @firstarena.net

