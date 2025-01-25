Inter Miami CF Transfers Emerson Rodríguez to Bulgarian Side Ludogorets Razgrad

January 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today the permanent transfer of winger Emerson Rodríguez to Ludogorets Razgrad of the Bulgarian First Division.

Rodríguez initially signed for Inter Miami in January 2022 ahead of the Club's third MLS season. The 24-year-old attacker went on to make 25 MLS appearances for the Club during the 2022 season, scoring two goals, while also playing three times for the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate team Inter Miami CF II, recording three goals in the process. The Colombian was later loaned out to Liga Dimayor l side Millonarios FC for the 2024 season, where he scored two goals and added two assists in 11 appearances.

Most recently, Rodríguez continued to develop his career while on loan at Vasco da Gama where the Colombian made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Brazilian side in the second half of the 2024 season, registering two goals and one assist.

The Club would like to thank Emerson for his contributions on and off the pitch throughout his time with Inter Miami, and wish him well in the future.

