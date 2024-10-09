Inter Miami CF II to Host Columbus Crew 2 in First-Ever Playoffs Match

October 9, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II will make its 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs debut when it hosts Columbus Crew 2 at Chase Stadium on Sunday, October 20 (7 p.m. ET | MLS Season Pass).

Tickets for this historic playoff match are now available to the public for free HERE (all tickets will be located in the West stand. Limit of six tickets per transaction).

Inter Miami CF II enters the postseason on a high after an impressive regular season (48 points, 14W-8L-6D), looking to capitalize on its home-field advantage in the team's first-ever playoff match.

The team has been bolstered by standout performances from key players such as forward Ryan Carmichael, who leads the team in goals, and defender Nyk Sessock, who leads the team in assists, who have been instrumental in leading the charge throughout the season.

Inter Miami II will face a Columbus side that enters the playoffs as the seven seed in the Eastern Conference. Columbus also comes with a track record of postseason success, winning MLS NEXT Pro Cup in the league's debut season in 2022, and losing in the finals in 2023.

Following the Eastern and Western Conference Quarterfinals, the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs will continue the weekend of October 25-27 with the Conference Semifinals. The Conference Finals will take place the weekend of November 1-3, before the postseason culminates with the MLS NEXT Pro Cup the weekend of November 8-10. The match will be broadcast live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

