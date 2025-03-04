Inter Miami CF II Appoints Cristian 'Lobo' Ledesma as Head Coach

March 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II announced today that Cristian 'Lobo' Ledesma has been appointed as the team's new head coach. Ledesma steps into the role after two seasons as Inter Miami CF II's assistant coach and a year as an assistant for the Club's U-17 Academy team. The Argentine brings extensive experience and a strong track record within the Club's proven development pathway. The former international midfielder's distinguished 20-year playing career includes championship-winning stints with River Plate, Hamburg, San Lorenzo, and Olympiacos, along with appearances for the Argentina national team.

"I'm honored to continue being a part of Inter Miami CF II and to play a role in developing our incredible talent through the Club's proven developmental pathway. The impact our young players have made in such a short time is truly remarkable, and we are committed to continuing to produce top-tier athletes and professionals for the First Team. The future is bright, and I look forward to being part of this exciting journey," said Ledesma.

After originally joining Inter Miami CF in 2022 as an assistant coach for the Club's U-17 Academy team, the Argentine became an assistant coach on Federico Higuain staff for two seasons. Under Ledesma's tenure as an assistant coach, over 20 Academy players made appearances with Inter Miami CF II, and the team clinched its first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

The 46-year-old coach is a former Argentine international midfielder with nearly 20 years of playing experience, primarily with River Plate, Argentinos Juniors and San Lorenzo. He is a six-time Argentina First Division winner, five times with River Plate and once with San Lorenzo. Additionally, he brings head coaching experience, having managed Argentine side Club Atlético Tigre in 2018.

On the international stage, Ledesma represented the Argentine national team, sharing the pitch with First Team head coach Javier Mascherano and captain Lionel Messi. Notably, he participated in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Inter Miami CF II's highly anticipated 2025 MLS NEXT Pro home opener against Chattanooga FC will now take place on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Chase Stadium. Catch all the action by subscribing to the MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to watch the game.

