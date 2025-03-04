Huntsville City Football Club Signs Forward Gunnar Studenhofft

March 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has signed forward Gunnar Studenhofft ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

"We are excited to add Gunnar to our group for 2025," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "His pace and power will excite the fans of the Boys in Blue, and his style will complement the rest of our roster this season."

Studenhofft comes to Huntsville following his collegiate career at the University of South Florida. With the Bulls, the forward made 13 appearances and started 10 times, scoring a team-leading four goals. His play earned him AAC Second-Team All-Conference honors. Prior to his time at USF, Studenhofft played two seasons at Manhattan University, making 33 appearances and 32 starts, scoring 12 goals and recording five assists. He also earned All-MAAC First Team honors in 2023 and Second Team honors in 2022. He was drafted 65th overall by the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, becoming the first Caymanian player selected in the draft's history.

Internationally, Studenhofft represents the Cayman Islands, and made his senior national team debut on March 24, 2021, in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification match against Suriname. He has scored two goals for his country in five appearances, both in CONCACAF Nations League matches.

TRANSACTION: Huntsville City FC signs forward Gunnar Studenhofft

GUNNAR STUDENHOFFT

Position: Forward

Height:6'3"

Weight:200 lbs

Birthdate: April 5, 2002

Age:22

Birthplace: Cayman Islands

Nationality: Cayman Islands

Last Club: University of South Florida (NCAA)

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF MARCH 4, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Erik Lauta

Defenders: Zach Barrett, Blake Bowen, Kevin Carmichael, Kessy Coulibaly, Jordan Knight, and Tyshawn Rose

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Bryce Boneau, Alan Carleton, Pep Casas, Christian Koffi, Philip Mayaka, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz

Forwards: Damien Barker John, Real Gill, Malik Henry-Scott, Gio Miglietti, and Gunnar Studenhofft

