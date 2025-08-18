INSTANT CLASSIC: Every Angle from Cavalry FC's 5-4 Win over Vancouver FC

Published on August 18, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







Have you ever seen a match quite like that 5-4 win for Cavalry FC over Vancouver FC on Sunday night?!

Here's a look back at an instant classic in Calgary







Canadian Premier League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.