Inside the Play: Jordan Ta'Amu

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders YouTube Video







First of many. Jordan Ta'amu breaks down his first TD of the game vs the Battlehawks.







United Football League Stories from April 19, 2026

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