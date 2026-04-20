UFL DC Defenders

Inside the Play: Jordan Ta'Amu

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


First of many. Jordan Ta'amu breaks down his first TD of the game vs the Battlehawks.

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United Football League Stories from April 19, 2026


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