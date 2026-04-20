Inside the Play: Jordan Ta'Amu
Published on April 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video
First of many. Jordan Ta'amu breaks down his first TD of the game vs the Battlehawks.
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