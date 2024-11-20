Inside Ottawa's Inaugural Training Camp

November 20, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears spent last weekend at Brampton's Memorial Arena, with three grueling practices and a close 14-13 loss in a scrimmage against Rochester.

"It was a grind but I'm happy with the way the guys got through it," said Head Coach Dan Ladouceur.

Formerly the New York Riptide, the new Ottawa franchise is looking to make some noise in their first season in Canada's capital. They'll play out of the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, sharing the rink with the NHL's Ottawa Senators. So far, the team hasn't had the chance to practice at the Canadian Tire Centre, and the players are chomping at the bit to set foot on the turf in their new arena.

"We talked a lot about a new identity and part of a new identity is a new home," Ladouceur said. "A new home turf that you value, home fans that you value and want to represent. The guys are really looking forward to the opportunity to get to Ottawa and see their room, see the facility, see how this partnership with the Senators is going to work out for us."

As a franchise, dating back to their first season in New York in 2020, the team has yet to make the playoffs. But that's going to change this year, predicted Ladouceur.

"We've been on the cusp for too long," he said. "The mentality going into the season is that our time is now to make a deep push in the playoffs and make some noise going forward. The expectation is that... we are a team that raises eyebrows."

The roster is slowly taking shape, with some significant changes from last year. In goal, Zach Higgins (acquired from Philadelphia) joins Cameron Dunkerley, with Will Johnston shipped to Albany.

Gone is Damon Edwards, the 36-year-old veteran defender who served as team captain last season. Releasing Edwards, who informed the team he was nearing retirement, was a tough decision, said Ladouceur, but the team committed to getting younger.

"Looking at the makeup of our roster, and succession planning, we needed to get younger. Move in your Reed Kurtz, move in your Jake Stevens and a couple of project players that are going to end up on the practice roster. Unfortunately, we had to make a decision and it was a difficult one because Damon is a great player, a great leader and a great human being."

Veterans Mitch Wilde and Josh Currier (signed as a free agent this summer) were released on Monday. But there are plenty of familiar faces to take up the charge this season and be leaders for the young kids coming in.

"I'm really happy with the way Matt Marinier has come back into camp this year," Ladouceur praised. "He battled some shoulder stuff last year and I know he worked really hard to rehab that. He's come back and looks really strong. Brent Noseworthy and Kevin Brownell, they continue to lead on the back end. They're doing a great job with more pressure on them as far as leading and developing some of our young guys. Jake Stevens coming into camp, he needs some guidance and those guys step right into that role."

Also back in camp are defensemen Jay Thorimbert, Callum Jones, John Lafontaine and Ron John. One of the Black Bears' more intriguing prospects is 24-year-old defender Jake Gasperetti, who was signed to the practice roster halfway through last season. Gasperetti is an Ottawa native, so being at training camp for his hometown team is pretty cool.

"One hundred percent it does feel like a dream come true," Gasperetti marveled. "It's a bit surreal. I coach the Jr. B team in Nepean, and I do a lot of coaching for field lacrosse, or local Ottawa camps so being able to teach kids what I've learned and show them that kids from Ottawa can make the NLL is big."

Gasperetti has played at CTC before in hockey tournaments, but is excited to set foot on the turf and play lacrosse.

"Having all the kids I coach and my family being able to come watch, if everything works out, it really is a dream come true."

Though he's focusing on defense first in training camp, Gasperetti is a transition specialist. He loves to run and led the Arena Lacrosse League's Peterborough Timbermen in goals last season from the back end.

"You can't be a liability on defense," Gasperetti said. As to how he's going to convince the coaching staff to put him on the opening day roster, he'll "use my speed, my IQ, push the ball. Really push the pace for the whole team. The other end of that, coming out the D door, pressuring as soon as I cross half showing my athleticism, showing my versatility."

"Gas has been good for us," said Ladouceur. "He's been steady. It's an advantage for him having been on our practice roster last year, so he knows some of the systems. I still marvel at that guy's athleticism. He's great that way. He's still developing and he's got a lot of upside."

In addition to Gasperetti, the Black Bears have forwards Corson Kealey and Nathan Grenon in camp, both Ottawa-born players. Kealey got into one game with New York last season, while Grenon was acquired from Albany in June.

They'll be looking to provide support to an offense that features league superstar Jeff Teat, recently named team captain. Ladouceur believes that Teat is on another level this season after leading the league in goals and finishing third in points in 2023-24.

"The time Teat spent with Team Canada is showing right now," Ladouceur explained. "He's hungry now for wins, he's hungry now for championships. Not that he wasn't before, but he's got a taste and he's bringing that to our organization. He's very committed to being the leader on the team within the group and that's reflected in how he's playing."

Connor Kearnan, Reilly O'Connor and Larson Sundown are also returning to help lead the Black Bears' offense.

Ottawa has the honor of opening the NLL season when they host the Toronto Rock in the first Battle of Ontario on Friday, November 29 at 7 pm ET. The game can be seen live on TSN, TSN+ and ESPN+.

