Inland Empire Cherubs Soaring to San Bernardino

February 10, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





San Bernardino, CA - What could have been? On May 22, 2020, the Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino, the Los Angeles Angels' High-A affiliate, will rebrand for one night and transform into the Inland Empire Cherubs. The night will showcase what the team could have been if the Sixers had permanently rebranded to the Cherubs back in 2014 rather than the 66ers. The following highlights are what fans can expect out of the night.

The Inland Empire Cherubs, presented by Thinkwise Credit Union, will don a new on-field look with special Cherubs themed jerseys and on-field caps. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the game-worn jerseys during a silent auction, with proceeds benefitting the Making Hope Happen Foundation. The Foundation supports the educational mission of the San Bernardino City Unified School District, which has embraced the power of hope as a primary driver of personal motivation and community change. To learn more about the Making Hope Happen Foundation, click here.

A Cherub is a winged angelic being and is generally represented as a chubby, healthy-looking baby; Cupid is historically the most well-known Cherub. There is sure to be love in the air as the Cherubs take the field at San Manuel Stadium. During the night, single fans will have a chance to participate in a speed dating event with the hopes of being shot by Cupids' arrow and finding that special someone. Fans will surely be entertained by Bernie's "Suite-Heart" Competition where contestants will go on "dates" with Bernie throughout the game. The winner will be crowned as Bernie's "Suite-Heart" and will win not only Bernie's love, but a night in one of the 66ers luxury suites.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a Date Night Ticket Package with a percentage of the proceeds being donated back to the Making Hope Happen Foundation. Each fan that purchases this package will also be entered to win a special date night which includes a free hotel stay and event tickets donated by Hot 103.9, KHTI-FM.

"With the Angels being the parent club of the 66ers, the Cherubs theme is a fun and unique way for us to play off of the persona of our affiliate," 66ers General Manager Joe Hudson expressed, "and to connect with our Angels fan-base on another level."

Fans will be able to purchase their own Inland Empire Cherubs merchandise with pre-orders of the hat beginning on Tuesday, February 11th. A limited number of hats will be available.

For more information on the upcoming 2020 season, visit 66ers.com or call the main office at 909-888-9922.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from February 10, 2020

Inland Empire Cherubs Soaring to San Bernardino - Inland Empire 66ers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.