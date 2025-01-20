Initial 2025 Promotional Schedule Announced

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce our initial promotions for the 2025 season that will continue the tradition of low-cost, family entertainment at Arvest Ballpark. More event and promotional announcements for the season will come in the very near future!

The season will begin on the road on Friday, April 4th in Tulsa while the home portion of the schedule starts on Tuesday, April 8th as the Naturals take on the Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers) at 7:05 p.m. Enjoy all of the festivities of Opening Night as well as our first Johnsonville Buck-A-Brat night of the season.

The promotional lineup features 18 post-game fireworks shows including fireworks following all 12 Friday home games multiple shows over Memorial Day weekend and around the Fourth of July. In addition to Fridays, the Naturals also have fireworks scheduled for the following games: Saturday, April 12th; Saturday, May 10th; Sunday, May 25th; Saturday, June 7th; Saturday, July 5th; and Saturday, September 6th**.* The Naturals are home once again on *Friday, July 4th** and that game will feature the LARGEST fireworks show in Northwest Arkansas as we celebrate Independence Day at the ballpark.

Popular theme nights will be enhanced even more this season with the addition of new themes that are sure to become fan-favorites like Peanuts Night (Saturday, May 24th) and Harry Potter Night (Saturday, August 2nd). The list of returning themes include Star Wars Night (Saturday, June 7th); Growlin' Chickens Weekend (Friday, July 11th and Saturday, July 12th); Faith & Family Night (Saturday, August 16th); and three Los Naturales games (Wednesday, August 20th and Thursday, August 21st and Friday, August 22nd) as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

Giveaways are always a highlight of the Naturals promotional schedule. In addition to the Wiffle Ball Bat Set on Opening Night, the giveaways this season includes the following items that will only be available to fans in attendance at Arvest Ballpark: Poultry Derby 'Hen' Figurine Giveaway (Saturday, July 12th); Harry Potter Socks (Saturday, August 2nd); and Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead (Saturday, August 23rd). Stay tuned for more giveaways to be announced that will be added to this lineup for this season.

Fans should continue to plan to arrive early on Friday and Saturday nights to enjoy our Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. The Bullpen Party features the popular 'Happy Hour' specials on all alcoholic beverages at The Bullpen concession stand, located on the first base side.

Individual tickets for all 69 home games are on sale now online at nwanaturals.com. Season ticket packages, mini packs, flex packs, family packs, suite rentals, and group outings are also available for the home schedule which will begin on Tuesday, April 8th and conclude on Sunday, September 7th.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com for the teams' current promotional schedule and a list of partners for the upcoming season. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

